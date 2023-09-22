Big Brother 25 Just Revealed Its Biggest Twist Of The Season, But There's One Major Bummer

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 25 live eviction on Thursday, September 21st. Read at your own risk!

Double evictions are always an exciting time on Big Brother, but this one was particularly interesting. The night ended the way I expected when Jared Fields first won the HOH: with Jared and Cameron Hardin both out of the house. But a big twist was announced that could change the trajectory of the game more than Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez's vote flip. Unfortunately, I'm bummed out about one aspect of it, and I imagine many other fans will be as well.

CinemaBlend was watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription and learned all the details on what's happening in the coming week. There is a bit of bitter news to take with it, but for those who missed out, let's break down how the coming week of the game will be unlike any other in the show's history.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron And Jared Will Re-Enter The Game As Zombies

Cameron and Jared were both evicted during the double eviction but will re-enter the house later on Thursday night, to the surprise of Houseguests. Julie Chen Moonves explained that they will become "zombies" whose games are "un-dead." There will be no Head of Household competition this week, nor will there be a veto. All that will be decided is whether Cameron or Jared will return to the game. Suffice it to say both Houseguests were thrilled, even if they didn't know the full details of what they must do to stay.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why I'm Really Bummed Out By This Twist

As far as twists in Big Brother go, this is one of the biggest the game has done in quite some time. Unfortunately, the series also decided to do this on a week in which it will only have two episodes instead of its normal three. A week after we had a two-hour episode for seemingly no reason other than to promote the new reality competition series Buddy Games, fans will lose the Wednesday episode, presumably due to the 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race. Boston Rob and many fans are excited about that, so I know I'm in the minority to be a bit peeved Big Brother is getting brushed aside.

Fortunately, those who watch live feeds can see more than the folks at home without access. At the same time, the feeds are often deliberately cut so that viewers have to tune into episodes to get the entire context behind competitions or events that are relevant. This means that there will be things we don't see, and while it's one of a few gripes I have with the live feeds I'm used to, it's still lame we're being robbed of an episode. I need to know who the house will root for when both Cameron and Jared were comp beasts who were detrimental to their games! Hopefully, I can get enough context with what limited content we get on this upcoming huge week.

Tune in for new episodes of Big Brother on Sunday, September 24th, at 10:00 p.m. ET and on Thursday, September 28th, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Those without Paramount+ and needing to see the live feeds can use Pluto TV, provided they have a tolerance for ad breaks in between the drama.