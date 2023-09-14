Big Brother Spoilers: One Houseguest Made A Major Move Ahead Of Week 6 Eviction That Could Change The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 13. Read at your own risk!

It was less than twenty-four hours prior to the latest twist that Big Brother 25's Week 6 eviction was seemingly set in stone. Longtime viewers, of course, should always expect the unexpected, and now it's looking like a major move may drastically shake up Cameron Hardin's second win as Head of Household. Felicia Johnson and Izzy Gleicher are still on the block after the veto wasn't used, and the game move of an unexpected Houseguest might've sealed Izzy's fate and permanently shifted alliances going forward.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, and there is a big move brewing in the house thanks to Cory Wurtenberger. Let's break it all down below and talk about the massive mistake by Izzy that set it in motion.

Izzy Told Cory She Wanted To Target America

Izzy and Cory have had a pretty close relationship in the game, but it would appear that Izzy felt their relationship somehow trumped his growing romance with America Lopez. Izzy, likely frustrated by being on the block, vented to Cory about America losing her cool downstairs despite the vote being locked in. This led to this exchange, which may end up setting in motion the biggest game move of Big Brother Season 25:

#BB25 Izzy: She's chaos, she has to go. America is spiraling.Cory: It's pissing me off because I'm just a dumbass for thinking she was smarter than she is.Izzy: You're not a dumbass, you're the 21 y/o hooking up with her. pic.twitter.com/SUQ0obxzovSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Cory ended the conversation well with Izzy, but after she walked off, he was angry. He quickly found America and began to set into motion the plan that Cam wanted all along. Cory reasoned that if he and America could find a few more votes, they could save Felicia, protect America, and get out Izzy. The added bonus, Cory added, was this would deal a massive blow to Cirie Fields, who is arguably in the best position in Season 25.

Cory And America Rallied The Troops To Flip The Vote And Target Cirie's Alliance

Cory and America quickly found Jag Bains and got him on board with voting out Izzy. Cory figured bringing Bowie Jane and Mecole Hayes along wouldn't be an issue, and they were correct. Bowie was still sour with Cirie and Izzy for being blindsided during Jared Fields' HOH that sent Red Utley home, and Mecole wanted to protect Felicia because she's a part of her Brown Sugar Babies alliance.

They already had all the votes they needed for the flip, but Cory said it was vital they pulled in Matt Klotz so he didn't feel blindsided by the vote. Matt is officially on board, and as of 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening, the plan is very much in place for Izzy to go home. It looks like she won't last in the game long enough to be the nightmare to Cirie's strategy that she could've been.

How Cory's Vote Flip Might Change The Trajectory Of The Season

A bulk of this house has been passive while the core of Cirie, Izzy, Felicia, and Jared have controlled the outcomes of each eviction. Finally, it seems like there's a solid core of people tired of that trend, and with Felicia fully aware that Cirie wanted to keep Izzy over her, they've cracked the unstoppable alliance with another key ally to tip the scales. Cirie's reign over this house is in serious danger, and I think there's a good chance she'll see the block next week, assuming anyone but her or Jared wins the HOH. As for the new majority alliance, I could see the following core working together going forward:

America

Cory

Jag

Mecole

Matt

Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see where the chips fall after Izzy leaves and who takes control of the house. Weirdly enough, I think this move may benefit Cam the most, who will get his wish of getting Izzy out and lose the target on his back as people point their crosshairs elsewhere. And to think, I was so sure he would waste this week on nominating Jag and Blue Kim!

Big Brother is switching up its time for the eviction on Thursday, September 14th, and will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS ahead of Josh Duhamel's hosting debut on Buddy Games. Expect to see more changes to the schedule going forward, especially on Sundays where episodes will shift to 10:30 p.m. ET very soon.