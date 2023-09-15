Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 7 HOH, And Why It Might Lead To Their Eviction Next Week

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 15th. Read at your own risk!

Cameron Hardin's second Head of Household seemed like it was going to be a dud at first, but it ended up being the most exciting week of Big Brother Season 25. With Cirie Fields' core alliance seemingly exposed following the big vote flip by Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez, the Week 7 HOH was a must-win competition to keep the house from fully seizing power from Cirie and her alliance's grasp. Anything less than a win could've ended with her on the block or her son Jared. So, who came out on top?

Here's who won and why it might've been the worst possible outcome for them, considering what all is ahead.

Jared Won The Week 7 HOH

As I mentioned, Cirie and Jared were in real trouble this week. Fortunately for them, absolutely no one in the Big Brother 25 house was prepared to spend some time on the wall competition. The competition was over within 45 minutes, and Jared didn't even look like he struggled to get it. Cirie couldn't help but be thrilled to see her son win, and she popped off in a major way.

Why Jared's Latest Win Could Lead To His Eviction

Jared's latest win will be his second Head of Household victory to add on top of his first veto win. The wall competition proved he's the strongest competitor still in the house, and I don't think that went unnoticed by his fellow Houseguests. They'll be looking to target him soon, and it might be the best possible time to do so.

Julie Chen Moonves confirmed during Big Brother's latest eviction that next week is a double eviction, which is bad news for Jared. He'll be unable to compete in the Head of Household, and he will only have the possibility of saving himself with the veto. If he and Cirie can't convince people they aren't a threat this coming week, the odds are high that both of them will be nominated together.

If that wasn't bad enough, it appears Jared might've burned a bridge with one of his few remaining allies in Big Brother. Blue Kim spent a lot of time following the competition crying and telling Jag Bains and America Lopez she was "done" with him. She was shocked to hear about the number of alliances Jared revealed he was in during his big blowup with Cory Wurtenberger ahead of Izzy Gleicher's eviction. Jared kept Blue in the dark despite their showmance and the secret that Cirie is his mother, and she's allegedly ready to take him out for that. She might be putting on a show for the other Houseguests, though she sounded genuine in the clip below:

Blue: He's gonna take Cam out, and next week he can't fucking play. I need to win next week & put his ass on the block. Put Cirie's ass on the block. Cause I'm done. I am done. But will I show face this week and stay in the HOH room? Yes. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/dJ1wajYbDzSeptember 15, 2023 See more

The feelings of Houseguests can change on a dime in Big Brother, but as it stands right now, it seems the only person truly looking out for Jared is Cirie. If that's still the case when we roll into Thursday, I can't see either of them lasting much longer. Cirie is a Survivor legend, though, so no doubt she has a plan that could save her and Jared for at least another week or so.

Big Brother will return with a new episode on Sunday, September 17th, at 10:30 p.m. ET.