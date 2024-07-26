Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 2 HOH, And Who Is Most At Risk Of Being Nominated

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 26th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

As CinemaBlend predicted, Matt Hardeman was evicted from the house with only some mild disputes from the other Houseguests. Now we're officially on to Week 2 of the game, which means live feeders were streaming Big Brother overnight to get a glimpse of who the new Head of Household would be following a chaotic Week 1 HOH by Angela Murray. It took quite a while to find out, but now that we know, I'm shocked by who was chosen.

This week's Head of Household winner has a big decision on their hands. They must choose whether to maintain the status quo of Angela's chaos and continue to nominate her targets or try to make a play for some more peace in the house. Here's what we know about who won and the hard decisions they have to make this week.

Chelsie Baham Is The Week 2 HOH

Chelsie Baham went from starting the game in the worst possible position, to now being the Week 2 HOH. It's a great accomplishment for her, though, based on her thoughts shared last night, it doesn't sound like she was trying to win the title at all.

In fact, she noted a suspicion that many people were trying to throw the challenge and that eight contestants were eliminated after one question. Given the choices that need to be made this week, I could certainly see Houseguests balking at the idea of being the one to follow Angela.

Lisa And Kenney Feel Like Obvious Renominations For Week 2, But They're Not The Only Potential Targets

The good news is I think that Chelsie could renominate Lisa Weintraub and Kenney Kelley this week, as they've been on the block already. The bad news is that she'd have to pick a third nominee, and there's no easy option for selecting someone without making another enemy or two in the game. She could pick someone like Angela and take on her wrath or Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters, who many suspect bucked the vote to try and save Matt, or she could choose someone neutral and gain their mistrust even if she uses them as a pawn.

One way to win Big Brother is to have clear targets, and Chelsie said she wanted to target the person with "pink hair." Lisa has red hair, so that could have been a reference to her, or maybe she was referring to Kenney, who is bald. Like I said, we don't know for sure what she meant, but I would think it's one of those two.

At the same time, I could see Angela doing something to get herself put on the block and sent home. Her blow-up on Matt after the Week 1 veto was not a one-off in my honest opinion, and she's frequently theorized the entire house is out to get her.

Now that she's no longer Head of Household, I could see her having another blow-up and suddenly landing herself on the block merely because she's too unpredictable and chaotic to be around. Let's not forget all the chaos that happened after the Week 1 veto ceremony and that she was largely responsible for it.

Ultimately, we'll see what Chelsie ends up doing this week, and where her head is at as the week progresses.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and then on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on the 2024 TV schedule. Keep with CinemaBlend for more spoilers on the live feeds as this week goes on and for all the drama you may not be seeing in the episodes.