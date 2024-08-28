Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Wednesday, August 28th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

T'Kor Clottey's Week 6 HOH has been a wild ride, though strangely, very little of it has been her doing. Those streaming Big Brother's live feeds have been treated to a wild week of arguments, debate, and two targets that few might've expected to end up for eviction when it was she first won. It's all leading up to another exciting Thursday episode, but who has the best chance of getting evicted?

Before we get into that, let's remind readers that Cam Sullivan-Brown won the power of veto and was able to remove himself from the block. Angela Murray is now up against Tucker Laruriers and Makensy Manbeck for eviction, but which of them has the best chance of leaving the primetime TV schedule on Thursday? Let's talk about it.

Tucker Seemingly Has The Votes To Stay Unless Houseguests Can Be Rallied Last Minute

This week would've been "win or go home" for Tucker, but his throwdowns with Angela Murray when she suggested voting him out in private caused so much drama no one wants to be the next to incur his wrath. Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown have talked quietly about trying to rally Houseguests to pull the trigger but don't want to act until they know he doesn't win the A.I. Arena. Can they pull enough people in for a votes in those final minutes before eviction?

I'm skeptical because I know for sure that Tucker has Rubina Bernabe in his corner as well as Kimo Apaka. Cam and Chelsie would need at least three Houseguests to vote with them outside of their votes. Leah Peters seems invested in advancing a relationship with T'Kor so I can see her siding with keeping Tucker. That leaves Quinn Martin, Joseph Rodriguez, and whoever would win out of Makensy and Angela. It would be very hard to rally all of those people in a few minutes against Tucker.

I will add that CinemaBlend's other resident Big Brother superfan, Kelly West, believes some are holding their breath until Thursday. Tucker may have the votes to stay, but it is equally possible the Houseguests who would vote him out if given the opportunity aren't going to tip their hand until they know they have to make that decision. Should Tucker be up for eviction, we may find out the campaign to vote him out isn't nearly as complicated for these fringe Houseguests as it might seem.

The Friendzzzz Alliance Wants Angela To Be Saved, But Only If Tucker Wins The A.I. Arena

Regarding Angela vs. Makensy in the eviction, the Friendzzzz alliance (Tucker, Kimo, Rubina, T'Kor) all agreed they'd like to keep her. I'm not entirely sure why, though I'd imagine it might be more out of fear of Makensy as a player than trust in Angela. In any case, that's three out of four votes needed for a tie for her to stay, and T'Kor would break that tie in her favor. Of course, if it's Tucker vs. Angela, they hope Angela is sent packing.

All Angela needs to do right now is not freak out and ruin her chances at being saved in this game for a third time. There's a solid chance she rubs enough people the wrong way by Thursday that they're solidly against keeping her come time for the vote. It's part of the reason I started out as a hater of Angela, but I've grown to like it now.

If Makensy Wants To Stay, She Better Start Making Offers

Theoretically, this would be an incredibly easy week for Makensy to stay in the game. All she has to do is tell people she's willing to work with them, and they'll feel better about keeping her over Angela or Tucker. And yet, it seems like Makensy is more caught up in realizing the only people she had some sort of alliance with are currently on the block, and she hasn't clicked that now may be a good time to campaign. Perhaps she'll figure it out in the next couple of days, which would be bad news for Tucker and Angela if she does start to advocate for herself more.

That was a lot of talking and speculation, so who has the best chance of going home? Right now, I feel like it will be Makensy, which feels wild to say even now. At the same time, if Angela flies off the handle again or people start pitching Tucker again, expect to see her beat either of them in the vote on eviction night. For now, though, I think she may be sunk.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. We're getting closer to the return of many shows on the horizon, so be sure to keep an eye out for scheduling updates as football starts and CBS goes into its fall programming.