Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 6 Veto, And How It Possibly Sets Up The Biggest Game Move Of The Season

I don't think the cast of Big Brother Season 26 will ever know peace with all the exciting things happening in the game. T'Kor Clottey's Week 6 HOH is off to a wild start, and it will only get even more intense after a big win in the veto competition.

Before we get into everything that went down, let's set the scene for those who are not streaming Big Brother's live feeds. Namely, T'Kor nominated Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and her ally Tucker Laruriers as pawns. Now, let's get into the results of the veto and how it might set up the biggest game move of the season:

Cam Won The Power Of Veto

Big Brother viewers have been begging Cam to make a move, and he came through big with one when he arguably needed it the most. His first win is a big one for the former college athlete, who has another week to try and slide into some alliance and secure safety for future weeks. I would say no other Houseguest sees Cam as a vital piece to their game going forward, and he needs to work on changing that.

Will T'Kor Attempt To Take Out Tucker?

Cam's win means that Tucker Laruriers is still on the block, and while he might still save himself with a win in the A.I. Arena, he might still be on the block come eviction time. T'Kor has the opportunity to help make that happen, but will she do that? Here are a few scenarios to think about as we head toward Friday.

T'Kor is in an alliance with Tucker: T'Kor has a Final Four alliance with Tucker, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka. I'm very skeptical of how serious she is about that, seeing as she immediately talked about nominating Tucker once she gets the HOH. Both Rubina and Kimo have spoken privately about their worry that T'Kor could flip on the alliance and target Tucker, but I think they're both trying to make him feel like there's nothing to worry about. After all, Tucker tends to call people out when he feels unsafe, and that would certainly destroy the alliance if he suspects she's angling to get him evicted rather than using him as a pawn to target others.

Tucker is targeting a few people T'Kor has a great relationship with: T'Kor has reasons to want Tucker out of the house. She has a great relationship with Quinn Martin and Chelsie Baham, both of which are firmly on his radar. The Final Four would crumble without Tucker, but T'Kor has enough allies in the house to slide back into the background when the dust settles.

Protecting Tucker and staying loyal to her final four gives T'Kor safety: There are advantages to T'Kor remaining loyal to Tucker and the alliance. He's by far the biggest target in the house, and there's no shortage of people who are trying to evict him. It might be better to stay loyal and enjoy the perks of being in his inner circle and then lean on those allies and let them do the dirty work of getting Cam out.

Don't Expect To Hear People Talk About Voting Out Tucker Immediately

I don't expect talk about Tucker to ramp up immediately on the live feeds. I would say brief conversations between duos will start on Wednesday, and it'll be merely hypothetical in the event he loses the A.I. Arena. I don't think anyone wants Tucker to learn they're pushing for him to be evicted, knowing he has no problem blowing up Houseguests' gameplay and strategies when backed into a corner.

Let's also not forget that Tucker has won five competitions already in Big Brother, so the odds of him winning for the third time in the A.I. Arena feel high. If he loses, though, and is up for eviction, will anybody miss the opportunity to take out the biggest competitor in Season 26 thus far? Those who want to win Big Brother make those big moves when the time comes!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'd expect to see some scheduling changes happening as we get closer to the official start of the NFL season, so keep an eye on our 2024 TV schedule for when that kicks off.