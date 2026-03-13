Why Big Brother 27's Kelley Jorgensen Going Viral For Chasing A Tornado Makes Sense

Kelley Jorgensen is one of the most baffling Big Brother players of all time. I don't think it came as a shock to anyone she'd never watched the show before, and while she didn't win the game, she did last a long time on a strategy no other future Houseguest appearing in the 2026 TV schedule or beyond should emulate.

As such, I'm not the least bit surprised she went viral recently for a video of her chasing a tornado, because that feels like an analogy for her strategy on Big Brother. I'll get into that more below, but first, let's unpack the viral moment making rounds on the web.

Kelley Jorgensen Went Viral For An Old Tornado Video She Posted On TikTok

Months after going viral for finally meeting Big Brother's Tucker Des Lauriers, Kelley is back on the internet thanks to a viral tweet on X. In the video, she's seen standing outdoors in a neighborhood in the midst of a tornado, seemingly unbothered by the danger, and loving life:

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After seeing the video go viral, Kelley made a follow-up to dispute some of the claims circling the internet about the clip. She explained this was an EF4 tornado that happened in Omaha, Nebraska, back in 2024, and that she was traveling for a business meeting and in the process of seeking shelter at her sister's mother-in-law's house.

She also added that this particular tornado was notable because of the distance it traveled on the ground, and yet somehow only resulted in four injuries and zero fatalities. Fortunately, her daring nature didn't come back to haunt her, or she might've never made it to Big Brother!

Kelley Going Outside During A Tornado Matches Her Strategy In Big Brother

Kelley Jorgensen outside in a tornado is only mildly surprising to me as someone who watched her on the live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription, because it perfectly encapsulates her time in the house. Even for someone who never watched the show, Kelley played Big Brother with reckless abandon, and yet, almost always came out on top.

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In fairness, this was largely intentional. Kelley said from the beginning she didn't expect to win, so her goal was to create chaos. It's also worth noting that she mainly found safety in survival via the BB Blockbuster, which removed her from the nomination block at the times she was most at risk for eviction.

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Part of me thought she was putting on a show for the camera and potentially trying to make a name for herself to get a bigger following outside of Big Brother. Now, after seeing this video that was taken a couple of years before she did the show, I'm more apt to believe that it was truly just Kelley's personality, and she was being her authentic self inside the game.

While I'd sooner see her pursue less amateur storm chasing in the future, seeing this video of Kelley does give me a greater appreciation for her casting on Big Brother. I was initially frustrated, but the show gave us someone who had zero interest in winning. I can now see the appeal of throwing in a wildcard who was just having fun on reality television.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watch every season of Big Brother right now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Big Brother Season 27 is available to stream right now on Paramount+. For more on Kelley, check out when CinemaBlend spoke to her about her eviction on the show, and how she planned to influence the jury.