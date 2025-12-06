Big Brother's Tucker Des Lauriers Finally Met Up With Kelley Jorgensen, And I Need More Of This Duo

We won't get a new season of Big Brother until the 2026 TV schedule is here, but thanks to one former Houseguest, we're getting a long-awaited meetup between two modern favorites in the game. Season 25's Tucker Des Lauriers finally met up with Season 27's Kelley Jorgensen, and I need more of them together in whatever way that can happen.

Tucker has had his share of former Big Brother players becoming fans of him, with even legendary players showing him love when he left the game. This included Kelley, a self-professed Tucker fan who many viewers have wanted to see meet up with him after she emulated his run on the show. Now, they've finally met face to face, thanks to the work of Season 21 Houseguest Kat Dunn:

ask and you shall receive 😌✨ #bb27 https://t.co/SAk6LQEmqo pic.twitter.com/EYXhTHMvxQDecember 5, 2025

I'm assuming that Kat was able to make the introduction because she recently played against Tucker in The Amazing Race. In any case, it would appear all three are taking part in Over The Edge Celebrity Weekend, where so many reality stars are going to meet with fans as well as each other.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) Big Brother's Kelley Revealed What She Wants To Tell The Jury About The Game This Week, And It's A Bad Look For One Houseguest

We've already seen Tucker's unfortunate elimination from The Amazing Race, and I don't think he's going to team up with Kelley in a future season. That said, there are plenty of other opportunities for these two to compete on the same reality show, be it as allies or enemies.

Personally, I think both would be a great fit for The Challenge, as they both thrive on competing. I'd also like to see them on The Traitors, but given that Kelley was a chaos agent on Big Brother, I don't imagine that she'd last too long on a show like that. Tucker, on the other hand, might last a bit longer, but only because I don't think he's be particularly good at guessing who a Traitor is.

Beyond the major players, there's always a plethora of reality shows available with a Netflix subscription or on other platforms that they could both be a part of. I'm not sure about how or where it could happen, but I do know that this is a duo that would entertain if they appeared in the same series at the same time. Hell, put them back on Big Brother, and see the wild duo alliance they'd set the game on fire with.

Paramount+ Premium: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Check out all previous seasons of Big Brother over on Paramount+. Get the most out of a Paramount+ subscription and sign up to its more premium plan. You're essentially getting two catalogs of content, throwing together both Paramount+ and Showtime Originals. And if you're a big fan of the likes of Tulsa King, Survivor, 1883, other CBS hits as well as live sports, and those Showtime titles, CinemaBlend always suggests saving big with the annual plan, working out to be as little a $10 a month.

A new season of Big Brother is expected on CBS in 2026, and I'm already excited about the thought of more people entering the house and competing for that prize money. I'd hoped we'd get a shortened season to kick off the new year once the Olympic Games start, but it doesn't appear that will happen.