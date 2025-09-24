Big Brother's Kelley Revealed What She Wants To Tell The Jury About The Game This Week, And It's A Bad Look For One Houseguest

Big Brother Season 27 is almost over, which means soon the jury members will come together and cast their votes for the winner of $750,000. While ideally the jury would not be locked in on their decision until they have a chance to see the Final Two and ask them questions, human nature is hard to overcome. Houseguests are going to decide who they will and won't vote for before finale night, and it feels as though Kelley Jorgensen tipped her hand on where she's leaning.

In between watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, CinemaBlend had a chance to submit a question to Kelley before she made her way to the jury house following her eviction. She was asked what she'll be telling the jury about her eviction, and true to her nature, Kelley gave a response that was completely unexpected:

I plan to tell the jury that Morgan really won Head of Household for this week, and it was nice of her to let Vince make some decisions.

In as plain terms as possible, Kelley made it clear she doesn't credit Vince Panaro with her eviction, despite him being the Head of Household the week she left. While she wasn't even the main target this week, it's easy to see how Kelley would be upset about Vince allowing her to leave that week.

Before Vince and Morgan Pope were in what fans have called the "Cheatmance," Kelley and he were actually pretty close. So much so that Kelley volunteered to be Vince's nominee during his first Head of Household week, and every HOH he won that followed.

In the end, her loyalty and willingness to be an ally were not rewarded, so it's easy to see how she may feel some way about Vince. In fact, I'm sure she'll feel that way alongside a good number of people, who all felt betrayed by Vince at some point in the game. Namely, Lauren Domingue, who exited the game shortly after Kelley, as it was a Double Eviction episode.

Vince already has to fight for his survival with the upcoming eviction after Morgan won the Final Four HOH, but it feels as though he's facing an uphill battle the rest of the way. As of writing, he seems committed to taking Morgan with him to the Final Two if he gets the chance, and there are already people in the jury who don't respect his game compared to hers. I think his only real chance at winning would be to take Ashley Hollis or Ava Pearl instead, but will he actually do that? At this point, it seems doubtful, but stranger things have happened in Big Brother!

There's just one week left of gameplay before a winner is crowned, but who will be the champion of Big Brother Season 27? We won't have long until we find out, and hopefully, we also learn who the Mastermind was because that is driving me crazy!