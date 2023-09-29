Big Brother's Jared Fields Reveals Why Cirie Might Retire From Television If She Wins Season 25

Big Brother Season 25's Jared Fields had a unique gameplay experience that few other Houseguests have faced. He's not the first person to have played the CBS reality series with his parent, but it's different when his mother is a Survivor legend. Following his eviction, Jared spoke to CinemaBlend about Cirie Fields potentially winning Big Brother, along with the reveal she might retire from television after.

Between appearances on Survivor, Snake In The Grass, and The Traitors, Cirie has been in and out of reality television since 2006. The morning following his eviction, I asked Jared what it would mean for her to win Big Brother, especially after missing out on big prize money in Survivor. Jared confirmed she would be happy to win, and he added the shocking caveat that she may retire from reality television after winning:

I know that would just be a staple on her career. She'll probably wrap it up after that and be like, ‘Hey, I'm done now. I put my time in. Let's pass it on to the kid and let him do what he does.’ But I know that would just be a statement for her and her career. I know it will be a big thing for her and I know she's, uh, I think she's really gonna do it. I got so much hope for her and I'm praying for her every day that she accomplishes that.

Whether you're watching on CBS or Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, you know Jared loves his mama. It's not surprising to hear he's rooting for her to win, but it is a bit of a shock for him to state she might be leaving the reality television scene should she win.

While I didn't think it was a sure thing, I hoped Cirie would at least have one more run in her for an appearance on The Amazing Race. I would've loved to see her compete in a season alongside Jared or even the newest unofficial member of the Fields family, Izzy Gleicher.

Jared, of course, doesn't speak for his mother, but as her son, he might have some insight into her future thoughts and plans for television. It also seems like he's ready to take on any other opportunity CBS is willing to give him on another show, which he mentioned later in the interview.

I should also add that if Cirie's retirement from television is rooted in winning Big Brother, things aren't looking so good for her right now. Her cutthroat Survivor gameplay style served her well in the beginning, but without her two biggest allies, Izzy and Jared, in the game, she's left to fend for herself. Currently, she doesn't appear to be on anyone's radar, including the Week 9 Head of Household, but one has to imagine someone will target the reality show legend eventually. Still, she'll have many fans rooting for her, and she has the skills to maneuver herself to a better position.

Big Brother is on CBS with a new schedule of Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. We're not far off from the jury phase, so catch up on old episodes through Paramount+ to effectively follow the second half of the game.