Big Brother's Season 26 Logo Is Here With A Tech Twist, And I Have Theories On What It Means For This Summer

Big Brother Season 26 is still a ways off, but the breadcrumbs for what this season is about are beginning to be sprinkled across television. While we continue to wait to see the new Houseguests and keep up with their every movement via the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, a new logo for the show has popped up.

In the past season, we were able to discover a lot about Big Brother Season 25 based on looking at the logo. As such, I decided to take a crack at the first things that came to mind after seeing the redesigned chrome logo resting on a motherboard (seen above), and theorize what it could mean about the upcoming season.

Big Brother Will Have An AI Control Season 26

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic in 2024, and it isn't hard to believe that Big Brother would lean into the buzz and find a way to work AI into Season 26. Imagine if the series partnered with an AI engine and used it to determine who would be a Have-Not or who would be picked for veto? I'd love to see a Have-Not room designed by AI, and I'm sure it could rank among the worst we've seen in the series.

The "BB Hacker" Twist Is Returning

Big Brother Season 20 is known for many things, including Julie Chen Moonves, including her husband's last name in a sign-off after he was ousted from CBS. The reason I bring it up now is because of the Hacker twist, which Houseguests could win each week and influence the nominees, veto players, and other aspects of an HOH reign completely anonymously. I enjoyed the twist, but I felt the Season 20 cast didn't use it to its highest potential. I would love to see Big Brother try it again and see if Houseguests couldn't use it more effectively.

The House Will Have A "Smart House" Vibe

For those who catch the actual commercial for Big Brother Season 26, there's text that says, "These walls will talk." While the commercial plays iconic quotes from former Houseguests, the common turn of phrase could be interpreted literally because the walls will talk as if the house is alive. That could be cool to see if the house had some strange quirks like Houseguests had to ask to open the pantry or something like that. A total house revamp would be awesome, but given how cheap winner Andy Herren has said the show can be, I doubt they'd drop the cash to make it an actual smart home.

We still have a long way to go until the two-night premiere of Big Brother Season 26 begins on Wednesday, July 17th. I'm intrigued by the tech logo but I would love some actual concrete details on this season in the coming weeks so we can stop speculating.