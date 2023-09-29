Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 9 HOH, And Why One New Alliance Might Just End Up Running The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Friday, September 29th. Read at your own risk!

After a null week in the game where Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields battled out who would compete for a second chance to play, Big Brother Season 25 is back on track. Cameron ended up winning and returning to the game, and after Jared's exit, the Houseguests learned they were all eligible for the Head of Household competition. Unfortunately for many, the person who won HOH just secured a big win for their new alliance, and they have a good chance of running the rest of the game.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and we found out the results of the latest Head of Household competition. This winner will make a path to victory rough roads for a few Houseguests if they maintain control of the game with their new alliance, so let's dive in and talk out this game-changing victory.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron Won The Week 9 HOH

Cameron won the Week 9 Head of Household in Big Brother Season 25, in what seems to be a recurring theme. Cameron wasn't in as much danger as Cory Wurtenberger seemed to be heading into this week, but I don't think it's a stretch to believe he would've been put back on the block. In any case, that's not happening this week, and it played out to be a perfect situation for the former "zombie" in his first week since his unanimous eviction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron's Win Secures A Great Start For His New Core Alliance

After weeks of staying in the game primarily due to his ability to win competitions, it would appear that Cameron has his first real alliance. He sat down with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz, who collectively agreed their core three alliance could control competitions and make it to the end of the game if they worked together. Blue Kim agreed to be a fourth person in the alliance, given little option now that Jared is no longer in the game.

With Jared out, Jag and Cameron now hold the bulk of competitive wins in Big Brother. Matt recently clutched out the veto win in the double eviction that sent Jared home, and Blue nearly won the wall endurance competition. This is a formidable lineup of competitive and athletic Houseguests, and they're bad news for those like Cirie, who have yet to come close to winning a competition. Right now, it seems like Mecole Hayes and Felicia Johnson will be nominated this week, who only have one competition win between them.

Alliances can be fickle in Big Brother, but with Cameron securing an HOH immediately after this was formalized, I would expect it to stick. Jag and Matt already had a Final Two agreement solidified, so they're inclined to stick with Cameron until it comes down to the end. As for Blue, she doesn't have anyone else she can get in good with, so she has no choice but to fall in with this modified version of The Handful alliance from the start of the game. I feel Reilly Smedley cheering on from home, even if she'd rather still be in the game.

I know no one wants to hear about alliances that could "steamroll" the rest of the game to the end with wins, but this looks like a group that could certainly do that. Big Brother is a game where anything can happen, though, so I wouldn't rule anyone out from shifting the game once more down the line.

Big Brother airs on CBS with a new schedule of Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The back half of this season on the 2023 TV schedule is about to get very interesting, and given Cameron was a wildcard with his nominations last time, one can only imagine how this week will play out.