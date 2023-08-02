Big Brother Fans Are Convinced Season 25 Is Hiding A Legendary Survivor Player As A Secret Houseguest, And I Believe It

Big Brother Season 25 is finally here, and while we've learned a lot about what to expect from this multiverse-themed season, there are still some wondering if there are more surprises on the way. The tagline of the CBS series is to "expect the unexpected," and now there's a wild theory hitting the internet that a Survivor legend will be announced as a surprise Houseguest in the game. At first, I thought there was no way reality vet Cirie Fields could be a part of this landmark season, but after reviewing the evidence, I think I'm on board with this idea.

Cirie Fields is known as one of Survivor's greatest players, and yet, she has never won a season of the game in three appearances. Now, there are curious fans out there who believe she's about to try her hand at Big Brother, and there are some reasons to buy into the theory.

Cirie's Son Jared Is A Houseguest In Season 25

Cirie Fields' son, Jared, was publicly announced as part of the Season 25 cast of Big Brother. While that doesn't necessarily mean she'll appear, it's worth noting that parents have played the game with their children before. As many know, "Evel" Dick Donato played the game with his daughter Daniele Briones in Season 8. Could pulling Cirie and Jared together be a nod to this?

It's possible, though I'd worry about their chances of winning. While Jared may be able to fly under the radar on his own, any reality show fan would likely know Cirie, especially if they watched her greatest moments on The Traitors with a Peacock Premium subscription recently. Additionally, Cirie and her son look very similar, so even if they didn't know her from reality television, they might be able to piece together they're related. Could Cirie entering the game put a target on her and Jared's back?

Cirie Hasn't Posted On Social Media Since Houseguests Were Sequestered

When Jared Fields was announced as a Houseguest on Big Brother, fans flocked to social media to see what Cirie had to say about her son being on the reality show. What they found was that Cirie hasn't posted on her Instagram account since July 18th, which is very interesting. We know from when Julie Chen Moonves shared the key art for Big Brother on July 24th she said they had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered to share it.

There's less than a week between Cirie's post and Julie's on social media. It's not wild to believe she's in sequester, especially since she's pretty active on social media otherwise. Plus, she's likely heard by now that people think she's on Big Brother and has said absolutely nothing. Again, this isn't hard evidence she's on Big Brother Season 25, but it does feel worth mentioning.

There Are Eighteen Beds In The Big Brother House

There are sixteen Houseguests confirmed for Big Brother Season 25, but after a count in each of the rooms, eighteen beds in the house. The production team knew how many people they had to prepare beds for, and there have even been instances in the past where tension was manufactured by intentionally putting less beds in the house. Why would there be extra beds?

The simple answer could just be it gives Houseguests options and more rooms to buddy up in. Of course, the answer others are leaning toward is that more Houseguests are being announced, further pointing to Cirie Fields joining.

The Multiverse Twist Has Teased Strange Happenings And Alternate Realities

As mentioned, the twist for Big Brother Season 25 is the multiverse. This opens the door for alternate realities and events and maybe for a legendary Survivor player to join Big Brother. I was thinking about how Cirie is a three-time Survivor contestant who never won and how Big Brother has something remarkably similar in its 25-season history.

Janelle Pierzina has played in three seasons, is generally considered the queen of Big Brother, and has never won. What if, in an alternate universe, Janelle was a three-time Survivor loser, and Cirie was ready to make history by entering the Big Brother house for a fourth time? It's wild, I know, but I can't help but think this season will be a bit weird and come up with twists like this to be as entertaining as possible. I'd love to see Cirie compete, but obviously, we'll know soon enough whether or not she actually will.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream the show online and check out the live feeds ad-free with a Paramount+ subscription or watch an ad-supported free version over on Pluto TV.