Al Pacino Gives Update After Having A Baby In His Eighties: ‘That Has Been A Campaign For Me To Stick Around A Little Longer’

Al Pacino is one of the film industry’s most prominent actors who dominated the best ‘90s movies like Heat and Scent of a Woman. And, of course, you can’t forget about the Oscar-winning Godfather movies. Outside of acting, Pacino is busy being a father to his baby boy, which he says helps him to “stick around a little longer.”

Last year in May, it was confirmed that the then-83-year-old Al Pacino was expecting a baby with his partner Noor Alfallah. He officially became a dad to his new son the following June. The Best Actor Academy Award winner has been a father for the past three decades to three children – 34-year-old Julie Marie and his 23-year-old twins Anton James and Olivia Rose. As for his fourth child, Roman, the Carlito’s Way actor gave an update to the New York Times about how his bouncing baby boy is doing now:

He’s come into the world a little more now. He’s learning things.

It’s incredible how at one-and-a-half years old how much a baby can learn and absorb.

Al Pacino is presently promoting his new memoir “Sonny Boy,” which will be a great present to give to his son when he’s older so he can learn all about what a cool father he’s got.

The Triple Crown of Acting performer may not be getting any younger, but you’re never too old to care for another human being and to be able to tell your child your story. Al Pacino got real if he had his baby son in mind when bringing to life his memoir:

That’s one of the reasons, of course. And that has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible.

I’m crossing my fingers that Al Pacino sticks around for as long as possible. He continued to talk about how the birth of his son taught him all about there being something bigger than who we are physically. Pacino’s spirit can carry on a piece of himself through each of his children, his movies, and his new book that can make him, in a spiritual sense, immortal. Before Roman was born, the actor talked about how “special” it was to be a father at 83 . Through Pacino’s children, his legacy can carry on.

There’s nothing like being a new father in your eighties to give you a whole new lease on life. With at least seven new movies lined up for Al Pacino as well as a baby boy to keep him busy, the Golden Globe winner will have a long list of new adventures ahead of him. You can currently watch his latest taut crime thriller Knox Goes Away with your Max subscription . Pacino’s new memoir “Sonny Boy” can be purchased on Amazon or your local bookstore.