Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick?: The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ Director Shares His Take On Who Was Most Responsible For The Team's Success
He's as good of a person to ask as any, given his experience.
With The Kansas City Chiefs' latest Super Bowl win, there's a new dynasty in the NFL for the first time since the dominant run of the New England Patriots. With the Patriots on a downturn and the franchise parting ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, it would appear their iconic era is officially over. However, debates will rage on for years whether it was Belichick or Tom Brady who led the team to its success, but what does the director of The Dynasty: The New England Patriots think about that?
This unapologetic fan of the "Pats" was blessed enough to speak to director Matt Hamachek, who performed numerous interviews and compiled countless hours of footage provided by the Kraft family, the NFL, and more to create The Dynasty: The New England Patriots. During our interview, he touched on the purpose of the story and how the spotlight is shared throughout the docuseries, now available with an Apple TV+ subscription, between Brady and Belichick:
Unlike the previous Tom Brady-centric docuseries Man In The Arena, this docuseries on the 2024 TV schedule is about the dynasty and all the people involved. Sure, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are interviewed, but so are Tedy Bruschi, Wes Welker, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, and a wide variety of other Patriots players from eras both past and present. We also hear from assistant coaches, personnel in the organization, and even their fiercest rivals. Even comedian Bill Burr is in the mix at one point, so the amount of interviews is truly staggering.
With all that said, what does Matthew Hamachek think about who is most responsible for the New England Patriots' success as a dynasty? As those who tune in to watch this sports docuseries might guess, his is a bit more diplomatic when it comes to the question of "Brady vs. Belichick":
The Dynasty: The New England Patriots, in the episodes I've screened ahead of release, really excels at showing the sequence of events that ultimately led the team to six Super Bowl championships. It even goes so far as to show the positive direction the team was trending in with star quarterback Drew Bledsoe before the fateful injury that ultimately led to the then-uninspiring Tom Brady's rise to stardom.
The Apple TV+ docuseries feels like an attempt to recapture the magic of The Last Dance but in the NFL, and it succeeds with the sheer amount of footage it provides. I wouldn't be surprised if its release leads to similar points of tension like the NBA documentary did -- it created a rift between Michael Jordan and former teammate Scottie Pippen. Considering the docuseries touches on taboo subjects, including past allegations of cheating and the crimes and death of Aaron Hernandez, players might have complex feelings about it.
However, when it comes to the Brady vs. Belichick debate, it sounds like this documentary shows how both of them helped lift the franchise up.
The beauty is that whether viewers love or hate the team, The Dynasty: The New England Patriots delivers something for everyone. Cameras were rolling during the team's most pivotal moments as a franchise, and there's ample commentary from critics of the Patriots as much as there are supporters. No stone is left unturned, though I do wish it could've spent more time on Tom Brady's wild haircuts.
The Dynasty: The New England Patriots is available to stream now on Apple TV+. Those who are already missing the NFL season can drown their sorrows, enjoy a great sports docuseries, and get ahead of the game, as I'm sure talk will circulate about this documentary in the sports world as the weeks go on.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley