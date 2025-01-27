Bill Burr Met Billy Corgan After The Musician Theorized That They Might Be Half-Brothers, And There’s A Hilarious Video

When we hear about celebrities being related, it usually involves those who already have famous parents. Occasionally, though, the internet discovers two disperate stars like Joe Rogan and Gerard Way are related, and loses its collective mind. A similar such occurrence took place when Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan publicly shared comedian Bill Burr might be his half-brother, which interested Howie Mandel enough to get both entertainers together for a hilarious chat.

Bill Burr was the scheduled guest on the AGT judge's podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and was unaware that Corgan would be making an appearance. The comedian, whose hilarious quotes might telegraph how he'd feel about being surprised on a podcast, was predictably miffed as he proceeded to call the other two out. Check out the segment below:

Bill Burr and Billy Corgan Family Reunion Gone Wrong - YouTube Watch On

For the record, there's enough credible evidence out there done by Men's Journal and Corgan himself to prove that he's not actually related to Bill Burr. The comedian's main gripe, as he pointed to in the segment, is that Corgan going public with that story led to Burr's relationship with his own father being brought up, which wasn't great for the stand-up fave. Incidentally, Burr's father was a dentist and not a traveling musician like Corgan's father was.

We all know Bill Burr as a great comedian, but I think those on the web convinced this segment has some truth to it may need to watch some of Burr's movies as well. The comedian was a good sport and leaned into the segment for entertainment value, despite the half-brother connection not having merit. I do have to wonder, though, with this video now going viral, will the identity of Billy Corgan's actual half-brother come to light?

While Burr and Corgan didn't necessarily get any closer as "brothers" on the podcast, they did land on a mutual love of pro wrestling. So, if you see these two at any upcoming WWE events in the future, it's not because they're on a family outing. They also found some common ground in agreeing that Howie Mandel was a jerk for setting all this up, knowing full well that Burr would be upset about it.

As for what's next for Bill Burr, he has an upcoming sequel for his animated movie Leo, which is available with a Netflix subscription. We still don't know if his Migs Mayfield will be a part of the cast of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the Star Wars movie planned around the title characters that made waves on streaming. I'd love to see him pop up, even if some fans have issues with his Boston accent appearing in the franchise.

CinemaBlend will continue to keep an ear to the ground for my possible ancestral ties celebrities have we didn't know about, even the ones that end up not being true. Continue to stick with us for more on other happenings in the world of entertainment, be it television or movies.