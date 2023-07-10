Billie Eilish And Finneas Weigh In On 'Infuriating' Trend Of Fans Throwing Things At Musicians On Stage

Artists have to be prepared for anything when they’re performing live on stage. We’ve seen singers dance through wardrobe malfunctions , sustain serious injuries after falling and have to be protected from overzealous fans , and it’s that last one that seems to have gotten out of hand lately. Billie Eilish and Finneas spoke out about what seems to be a recent uptick in unsolicited fan interaction, in which audience members are throwing things at the performers on stage — a phenomenon the “bad guy” singer admits is “infuriating.”

Harry Styles is the latest to be hit with an object thrown at him during a performance — and not for the first time — after Pink, Bebe Rexha, Drake and more had similar experiences. Billie Eilish and her brother shared their views with THR , with Eilish saying that unfortunately this is not new and that she’s been getting hit with things for six years. It can be dangerous, she said:

It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.

Finneas pointed out that many times fans aren’t actually aiming to hit the artist with the things they toss on stage, and in the recent Harry Styles incident, it’s a lot different when fans throw a feather boa or pride flag toward the singer than when he gets pelted in the eye. Billie Eilish also was understanding of the fans’ point of view, as they’re often trying to share something with the artist, which she appreciates.

However, as she pointed out, the artists are vulnerable when performing live, and they have to focus on singing, choreography and the energy they’re giving to the crowd. They simply can’t do that if they’re always on the lookout for projectiles. The bottom line, Finneas said:

Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it.

His sister echoed those sentiments, telling fans:

Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.

In addition to whatever collided with Harry Styles’ face during his recent concert, he’s also been pelted with chicken nuggets and Skittles during this tour after being hit by a bottle last year. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha showed off a pretty gnarly black eye that she suffered after being hit with a cellphone in June (the offender was charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault ). Drake also was hit by a cellphone on stage during a show in Chicago this month, and Kelsea Ballerini had to take a moment to recover after being hit in the eye with a bracelet thrown by a fan.

This is a trend that really needs to stop, because performers have to be safe to do their jobs and provide a good experience for everyone. Hopefully fans will listen to Billie Eilish, Finneas and the others who are speaking out against this recent unfortunate trend.