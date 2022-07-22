See JLo Just Keeping Singing Right Through A Wardrobe Malfunction In Viral TikTok

Jennifer Lopez has been in the business for a while now, and there’s no doubt this icon can roll with the punches. The singer may have finally tied the knot with Ben Affleck , but the newlywed lifestyle clearly hasn’t caused her to miss a beat, and she showed her “the show must go on” attitude during a recent concert, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the performance. While some might have been thrown off by such an occurrence, or changed the choreography to try to cover it up, the newly minted Mrs. Affleck just kept right on going. Check out the clip JLo posted to TikTok :

We always knew JLo was a queen; this just further proved it. Jennifer Lopez’s bodysuit ripped — forming a small but still-visible hole — during one of her songs, and she didn’t miss a beat, continuing to sing and dance like the professional she is. And may I say that if anyone can pull off a tear like that, it’s definitely her.

There is so much I love about this. First, the clip coming from the singer herself is great, because not only does it show how she can persevere through unexpected situations, but she owned the moment, rather than becoming the butt (sorry) of someone else’s joke.

Then, to pair it with the audio repeating, “Oh no,” is just perfect, because anybody who’s ever split their pants or broken a shoe or suffered some other public mishap with their attire knows exactly how that feels. It certainly helps when you can laugh about it (or at least that’s what I told myself the time I realized my shirt had been inside out all day).

Possibly the best part of this is even after her costume ripped — and it’s very likely she could feel that it had happened — the singer continued her sexy dance number, even turning her backside to the crowd, unafraid that they might notice the wardrobe malfunction. Don’t worry, JLo, nobody was looking at your ass … er, never mind.

Concerts run the same risks as live TV in that way. There are no retakes, no stopping to fix something while the audience waits. MIley Cyrus knows that all too well, as she suffered her own wardrobe malfunction on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party . During a performance of “Party in the USA,” her barely-there-in-the-first-place top failed her. She kept her cool, holding the fabric in place and continuing to sing as she walked off stage. Cyrus returned a few seconds later in a blazer and emphasized her own lyrics to acknowledge, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now!”

Ryan Seacrest has had his own issues as the host of a live TV show. Earlier this year he opened up about the “penis panic" he caused on American Idol that required him to change his underwear during a cpmmercial break, after the audience indicated “there was anatomy in the shot.”