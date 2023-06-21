After Hitting Bebe Rexha With Phone During Concert, Arrested Fan Appears To Change Story About Why It Happened

At concerts, singers will occasionally grab a phone from someone in the first few rows so they can snap a fun selfie. Normally, it’s a safe handover. However, at a Bebe Rexha concert, a fan decided to throw his phone at the singer, and he hit her in the face. Now, Todd Spodek is claiming that his client Nicolas Malvagna wasn’t trying to hurt Rexha by throwing his phone, he just wanted to get a fun photo with the pop star.

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with the phone, and now she has a black eye and stitches. Following the situation, Nicolas Malvagna was arraigned "on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault," per NBC News. The Manhattan D.A. claimed that he said he was trying to see if he could hit the singer with his phone “because it would be funny.” Now, it appears his reason has changed as his lawyer told TMZ the following:

As a fan, Mr. Malvagna's sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa.

The lawyer also explained that his client regretted what he did and wishes the “Meant to Be” singer a quick recovery.

In videos posted on social media of the moment, like the one from Barstool Sports , you can see Rexha get hit and then kneel down to her knees presumably in a lot of pain. People off-stage quickly rushed to her side to see if she was OK. The phone seemed to really hit her hard, and it definitely left a mark as she posted an update on her Instagram about her black eye:

I’m happy she’s “good,” but that really must have hurt. It’s not uncommon for fans to throw things on stage at concerts. Harry Styles got hit with a bottle during one of his shows last fall, and his fans are regularly tossing things on stage for him like cowboy hats and boas. Lady Gaga also got hit with a flying object last summer. Plus, other artists on big tours have had crowd mishaps that impacted the show – like the time Taylor Swift defended a fan from a security guard while singing “Bad Blood.”

While none of these artists were injured during these incidents, Bebe Rexha was, showing just how dangerous it can be for fans to randomly throw things on stage. Luckily the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer has made it clear that she’s doing well, she even posted a light-hearted IG story pointing out her black eye:

(Image credit: Bebe Rexha's Instagram)

On top of this injury update, she also posted about her love for the New York crowd, even though the concert “ended in an unfortunate way.” While reflecting on what happened and the tour, Bebe Rexha also confirmed that she’d be continuing her tour writing:

The Tour must go on!!! Philly next!

So, despite the scary moment, Bebe Rexha’s tour is going forward as planned as she’s already played her show in Philadelphia, and is slated to perform in Silver Springs, Maryland on June 21 and Atlanta on June 23. As more updates come up about the state of her injury and where Nicolas Malvagna’s case is at we’ll be sure to keep you posted.