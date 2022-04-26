Blac Chyna Wants Testimony Thrown Out After Surprise Nude Photos Reveal During Kardashians Trial

Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Karashian-Jenners is in full swing, as the model and reality TV star seeks $108 million in damages from the famous family. The starlet has accused the group of causing the cancellation of her 2016 Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna, after allegedly complaining to E! executives about purported violent behavior on her part. Since the trial kicked off there have been a number of developments, but this latest one may be the most unexpected. Apparently, the star, who’s taken the stand, is asking that her testimony be thrown out after some surprise nude photos were revealed during the trial.

The model’s legal team has filed documents to have the testimony stricken from the record, per TMZ. They argue that their client was triggered after the Kardashian family’s lawyers presented the aforementioned nude photos to her while questioning her about the temporary restraining order she took out against former beau Rob Kardashian. They assert that the revelation left her incredibly emotional and ultimately derailed the remainder of her testimony. Furthermore, Blac Chyna’s camp claims that the mere presence of the snapshots during the trial violates a previously established court order.

Team Kardashian has reportedly disputed this filing, however. They allegedly see this as the former reality TV star’s way of saving face since the testimony seemingly didn’t go her way. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum’s people have yet to issue a response to these accusations.

Blac Chyna’s defamation trial has been a long time coming. Since she made the decision to file back in 2017, some charges have changed and the star also faced a few setbacks after seemingly being bested by the Kardashians. The case gained true momentum in April 2021 after a court date was set for November of that same year, which had Chyna “thrilled” at the time. However, delays subsequently resulted in the trial being moved.

Now that things have officially kicked off, a number of reported bombshells have apparently been dropped. One of the biggest is that the “Seen Her” singer allegedly threatened Kylie Jenner and her former boyfriend, Tyga, with whom Chyna also shares a son. While on the stand, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner claimed that the entertainer aimed threats at the couple “numerous times.” According to Jenner, Kylie told her that Chyna allegedly cut Tyga’s arm with a knife but that police were not involved in the purported situation.

There’s honestly no telling what else might result from this ongoing court case. We’ll just have to wait and see how things continue to develop for both sides. And of course, we’ll be keeping an eye out to see whether the judge chooses to oblige Blac Chyna’s request and allows her to testify once more.