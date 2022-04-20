Blac Chyna’s Defamation Trial Kicks Off With Kardashians Front And Center After She Sues For More Than $100 Million

Blac Chyna and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian have been entangled in a number of serious domestic issues both during and after their high-profile relationship, which lasted just over a year. That includes various custody disputes, as well as the Kardashian sibling at one point leaking graphic photos of his former partner. The biggest problem, at least financially speaking, is the 2017 lawsuit leveled at the entire Kardashian-Jenner family by the model/influencer over defamation, assault and other claims regarding the cancellation of the spinoff Rob & Chyna. Almost 5 years later, and just a week after the premiere of the family’s new Hulu show, the trial has finally moved forward, with Blac Chyna suing for more than $100 million.

Why Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians, And Vice Versa

The major lawsuit set forth by the mother of Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter is premised mostly on allegations that her in-laws intentionally maligned her character, career and finances. Blac Chyna claims that the second season of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna, was in fact cancelled in 2016 partly at the behest of family members like Kris Jenner, who supposedly went to network executives with complaints about the star’s alleged violence against Rob. The model purports that no such violence took place and, as a result, is suing for loss of earnings across time.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old’s attorney asserted in the trial's opening statements on April 19 that they would be providing evidence to that effect. According to their side, there are text messages and video evidence to support their claims that all the named parties (Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Rob) deliberately and unfairly sought to end her former E! series.

Conversely, the Kardashian-Jenners have denied the character assassination claims and counter-sued, with the contention that Blac Chyna was indeed violent against Rob Kardashian in the aforementioned incident, and that behavior was the cause for the show getting axed. Per Rolling Stone, the family were all in attendance together for the jury selection and opening statements this week in Los Angeles. Their legal team alleged in their remarks that the upcoming testimony of Corey Gamble (Kris Jenner’s boyfriend) will be crucial for the jury to hear regarding this case. Apparently, he was the one said to have broken up the allegedly physical altercation between Blac Chyna and Rob all those years ago.

Blac Chyna's $100 Million Lawsuit Total, Explained

The huge total serving as the lawsuit's endgame derives from the reality star’s calculated loss of income due to her in-laws' reported actions and statements against her. Per Variety, court filings show Blac Chyna wants more than $40 million in loss of earning damages and more than $60 million in loss of future earning capacity damages. (According to the OAS organization, the difference in the legal terminology is one of actual earnings that would’ve been made versus potential earnings that could’ve been made had a plaintiff been able to work.)

Blac Chyna’s attorney said in a statement to Variety and other outlets that his client was making $92,500 per episode of Rob & Chyna before its cancellation. So, in theory, the same income or more would have continued if the production continued without any supposed in-house interference. The attorney added,

The defendants’ illegal conduct not only cost Chyna millions and millions of dollars, their conduct was emotionally devastating to her. Kris Jenner was like a second mother to Chyna and Kim had been her BFF for years. The extreme betrayal and humiliation felt by Chyna after discovering the truth about what the defendants did to her lingers to this day.

Even beyond not working on Rob & Chyna itself, it appears some of the idea here ties into Blac Chyna potentially missing out on other work in the aftermath.

Reaction To Defamation Trial Finally Coming To Pass

The Kardashian-Jenners have yet to speak publicly on the legal matter. However, Blac Chyna has expressed excitement in the past that the trial was moving forward. Two weeks ago, she wrote on Twitter that she was standing up for her legal rights and her kids with the 9-figure suit, saying,

I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors -- the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.

The defamation trial will continue for the next few weeks, and all parties are slated to give testimony on the stand. Stay tuned for more updates.