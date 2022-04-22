Kylie Jenner And Tyga Allegedly Threatened By Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Alleges In New Lawsuit Testimony

As the trial continues in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matriarch Kris Jenner took the stand on Day 3. Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has sued the reality TV family for defamation , saying that multiple members made false claims about her to network executives at E! regarding alleged violent behavior. This, Chyna said, caused her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled and also prevented her from getting other jobs. The family, however, countersued and stated the alleged violent behavior toward Rob did occur, and the momager testified on April 20 about other alleged threats said to have been made against Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, and Tyga started dating in 2014 and broke up in 2017 . Blac Chyna was with the rapper from 2011 to 2014 and shares one son with him (she also shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian ). Kris testified, per Insider , that while Kylie and Tyga were dating, Chyna allegedly threatened the couple “numerous times.” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani read a passage from Kris Jenner’s December 2019 deposition, in which Jenner claimed that Chyna "threatened my daughter's life." When asked about that statement on Wednesday, Jenner said:

Kylie was dragged into it because she was dating Tyga and that's where the aggression came from.

When asked to provide details, Kris Jenner reportedly told the court multiple times, “You’d have to ask Kylie,” and “You’d have to ask Tyga.” The mom said she’ll continue standing by what Kylie Jenner told her, which included that Blac Chyna had allegedly cut Tyga’s arm with a knife. The police were never involved, Kris said, and explained that by claiming “we just kept it internal.”

These alleged threats came before Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian started dating in 2016. Kris Jenner told the court she “didn’t have much of a reaction” to learning of her son’s new girlfriend, despite the alleged past claims of domestic abuse against Tyga. She said there’s "a lot of drama in my family and I'm used to it." In fact, the momager said she was supportive of the relationship at first because she wanted Rob to be happy:

I didn't know where it was going, it was a rocky relationship from the start. I just wanted my son to be happy, I wanted them to be happy and I just wanted them to win. I tried to be a mentor to Chyna, helping with businesses, baby nurseries, things like that.

However, that was before things reportedly got out of control in December 2016, when Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble apparently had to break up a physical fight between the former couple. Although a second season of Rob & Chyna had been announced at the time, Jenner said she had no knowledge of Season 2.

Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian alleges that each of them contacted E! and deliberately and unfairly sought to end her former E! series, while the reality TV family’s countersuit says the violence did occur, and her behavior was the reason for the cancellation. Chyna is reportedly seeking more than $40 million in loss of earning damages and more than $60 million in loss of future earning capacity damages.

Stay tuned for more updates from the defamation trial, which is expected to continue for the next few weeks.