Blake Shelton Is Not Returning To The Voice, But He Isn't Completely Done With Singing Competition Series

Blake Shelton solidified himself as a beloved member of The Voice’s panel of coaches during his 23-season run on the show. That’s a major reason why so many people were saddened when Shelton decided to exit the show . As of right now, it doesn’t seem like he has any plans to return to the NBC staple either. However, fans of the veteran singer now have something exciting to look forward to on the 2025 TV schedule . As it turns out, Shelton is joining a new singing competition, and there’s a major TV producer in the mix as well.

It’s been announced that CBS has given the green light to THE ROAD, a new singing competition series that’s set to debut in the fall of 2025. The show will see singers joining Blake Shelton (who also serves as an executive producer) on tour, during which they’ll serve as opening acts for him. The goal for contestants will be to find favor with the local fanbases in order to keep their spot on the ongoing tour. Joining Shelton as a producer on this endeavor is none other than Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

A production like this one marks a significant shift for Taylor Sheridan, who’s mostly known for crafting scripted dramas like the aforementioned western series as well as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Lioness. Nevertheless, based on a statement that Sheridan shared upon the announcement of THE ROAD, he’s excited to dive into this genre of TV. The writer, director and producer had this to say about his latest gig:

There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture. No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.

Likewise Blake Shelton is also excited to be in business with the Lawmen: Bass Reeves executive producer. The “God’s Country” singer shared some enthusiastic thoughts of his own upon the announcement:

I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on THE ROAD. I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.

Blake Shelton’s reasons for leaving The Voice after 23 seasons (and about 12 years) were quite clear. As his wife, (and former fellow coach) Gwen Stefani, even explained , he essentially wanted more time to spend with his family and to pursue other projects. So some might be a little surprised that he’s opted to take on yet another TV-related venture. However, based on this premise of his upcoming show, this particular program will allow him to keep working on a show all while continuing to tour.

All in all, the basis of this production does seem interesting, and it could be quite refreshing within a singing competition landscape that’s become somewhat confined to certain expectations. Whether this ends up being one of Taylor Sheridan’s best TV shows is hard to say right now. However, with an interesting concept and some serious star power behind the scenes, this series certainly has the potential to be something special.

While you await updates on THE ROAD, be sure to watch The Voice on NBC. The Season 26 Knockouts are set to begin tonight, Monday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the show the next day using a Peacock subscription .