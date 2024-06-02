I'll Be Fine If Blake Shelton Never Returns To The Voice, But Please Keep His Rivalry With Carson Daly Alive

Blake Shelton has had some pretty hilarious rivalries over the years, especially during his time as a coach on The Voice . He and Adam Levine struck up a failed bromance that had the Maroon 5 singer dropping F-bombs long after he left the singing competition. Then there was Kelly Clarkson, a rivalry that fans loved , despite the fact that she seemed to get legitimately upset when the cowboy would undermine her knowledge of country music . Those coaches have all moved on now, but one of Shelton’s relationships from The Voice remains as strong as ever, and I need the cattiness between him and Carson Daly to live on.

For 23 seasons Blake Shelton and Carson Daly worked together on The Voice — the only two on-camera members to stay with the show for that long. John Legend confirmed recently that the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer will likely never grace the Big Red Chairs again, and I’m OK with that — I actually think it’s for the best — but host Carson Daly’s latest shot at Shelton is something I’m not ready to give up. After the country star teased an upcoming collaboration with Post Malone on Instagram , Daly commented:

Posty must have lost a bet! 😂

The song actually sounds pretty good, but I took this jab with Carson Daly's intended humor. It's honestly the kind of unprovoked trolling that Blake Shelton himself became known for on The Voice, and fans got to see even more of it on their USA Network show Barmageddon. It’s nice to see everything is as it should be between the two.

Carson Daly previously even got his son in on the fun, having then-13-year-old Jackson Daly interview Blake Shelton about why he was leaving The Voice. In that interview, Shelton advised the teen to not go into music “because I’ve heard you sing, and please, for the sake of your own self-worth, don’t put yourself through that.” Jackson shot back that he preferred to take Carson Daly’s fatherly advice, telling Shelton:

He always tells me, ‘Fake it till you make it.’ That’s what you’ve done.

The Voice fans got to see plenty of back-and-forth between the coach and the host in its first 23 seasons on NBC. In the first live show of Season 22 , for example, Blake Shelton was clearly getting to Carson Daly by shouting in the background when the host tried to introduce an artist or relay other information vital to moving the live episode forward.

That situation might have been payback for earlier that season, when Carson Daly put Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage to the test by stirring the pot when he knew the No Doubt singer was already upset that her husband had stolen an artist from her team. It was a particularly low blow, given the fact that Daly was the one who officiated the couple’s 2021 wedding .

With Blake Shelton off of The Voice and no word on whether or not Barmageddon will receive a third season, we’re not seeing much of the cowboy and the former MTV VJ these days. But if these little social media jabs are all I’m going to get, I’ll learn to be happy with it.