Wind River And 8 Other Great Taylor Sheridan Movies And Shows (And How To Watch Them)

For the better part of the past decade, there have been a lot of great Taylor Sheridan movies and TV shows, like Wind River and Hell or High Water. And, with Yellowstone Season 4 and the various spinoff projects in the works, it looks like the actor-turned-filmmaker will be dominating the big screen and small screen for the foreseeable future.

If you have yet to experience any of Sheridan’s movies and shows outside of the adventures at the Dutton Ranch, look no further, as we have put together a quick yet comprehensive list of the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee’s best movies and shows and how you can watch them.

Wind River (2017)

While out on patrol on the outskirts of an American Indian reservation, wildlife officer Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of a young woman who was brutally raped before freezing to death in the vast openness of Wyoming. In response to the heinous crime, FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is sent in to solve the case, but she soon realizes that her standard way of doing things won’t cut it out here, and they just might get her killed.

Taylor Sheridan, who had already made a name for himself as an excellent screenwriter, made his directorial debut with the 2017 neo-western thriller, Wind River. One of the most engrossing and anxiety-inducing murder mysteries in recent years, the movie also features its fair share of tense and expertly-paced scenes, including a certain standoff on an oil drilling site.

Yellowstone (2018 - Present)

The Paramount Network original series, Yellowstone, tells the story of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in the United States, who fight with developers, Indian reservations, the federal government, and even each other as they attempt to protect their land and legacy, one battle at a time.

In 2018, along with John Linson, Taylor Sheridan co-created one of the most talked about shows on cable right now and introduced millions of viewers to the turmoil experienced by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family, and close allies. Although not a show that has taken home many awards, Yellowstone has built up a dedicated fanbase and turned Sheridan into one of the most sought after figures in show business.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie), a wildland firefighter overcoming past failures by working in a fire lookout tower in Montana, is at the right place at the right time when she encounters Connor Casserly (Finn Little), a young boy on the run after witnessing his father’s murder. With a pair of assassins on one end and a massive wildfire on the other, Hannah seeks not only redemption for her past mistakes but also safety for the scared child in her care.

A throwback to action movies of an earlier era, Those Who Wish Me Dead has all of the hallmarks of Taylor Sheridan’s best work: fast-paced and thrilling set pieces, an emotionally damaged protagonist, and a great understanding and use of tension.

Hell or High Water (2016)

With their family ranch on the brink of foreclosure, brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster) come up with a rather unorthodox method of paying off the debt and keep their childhood home: rob various branches of the bank threatening them, launder the cash at a local casino, and use the proceeds to get out of the red. However, in doing so, they cross paths with Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), a seasoned Texas Ranger looking to solve one more case before hanging up his boots.

Any other year, Hell or High Water would have taken home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, but with Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Woman, La La Land, and The Lobster providing steep competition at the 89th Academy Awards, a nomination for Taylor Sheridan was just as impressive. This heartbreaking story leaves you with not heroes and villains, but people doing everything they can to provide a better life not for themselves, but their family, no matter what they stand to lose.

Sicario (2015)

FBI Agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) finds herself in quite the situation when she joins a task force led by the mysterious and morally ambiguous CIA officer, Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), that has been assembled to root out the ruthless leader of a Mexican drug cartel through means that aren’t always the most legal. Along with prosecutor-turned-hitman Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) and other members of this elite squad, Kate travels back and forth across the southern border carrying out one job after another.

Written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the 2015 crime thriller Sicario is one of the best film representations of the fundamentally flawed tactics and principles of the United States government’s war on drugs, and asks the audience various questions about the efficacy of the various operations geared at breaking up the drug trade. And, while Sheridan didn’t receive a nomination for his script, Sicario netted three Oscar nominations, including Best Cinematography for Richard Deakins, who lost out to Emmanuel Lubezki for The Revenant.

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado (2018)

When a suicide bombing in Kansas City, Missouri, claims the lives of more than a dozen innocent victims, CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) is given the go-ahead to turn up his already questionable practices to get even with the Mexican drug cartels who helped smuggle in the terrorists responsible for the heinous attack. Everyone begins to feel the pressure of the ongoing war between the U.S. government and drug lords, when Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) kidnaps a cartel boss’ daughter. From there, things only get more complicated.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado didn’t see the return of director Denis Villeneuve and star Emily Blunt from its predecessor, but the 2018 sequel does feature the same intense action, biting dialogue, and tense situations (as well as those questions about the morality of the U.S. government’s role in the drug war. The movie also puts a larger focus on Alejandro Gillick and Matt Graver, as well as their complicated relationship, which helps drive the plot along.

Without Remorse (2021)

Following the murder of his pregnant wife, unborn child, and his closest friends by an elite Russian hit squad, Navy SEAL John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) sets off on one-man crusade, not seeking justice, but revenge, only to uncover a plot by forces within the United States government and its interests that could start the war of all wars with Russia. In a race against time and possibly the end of the world, Kelly sets off to avenge his loved ones while also stopping those at the center of this sinister plan, becoming the famed Tom Clancy character John Clark in the process.

Written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, and directed by Stefano Sollima, the 2021 Amazon Studios original action thriller, Without Remorse, serves as an origin story for the late Tom Clancy’s second most famous character, John Clark (only second behind Jack Ryan), in this fast-paced and action-packed revenge thriller. The movie also perfectly sets up a possible adaptation of the military-fiction novelist’s iconic novel, Rainbow Six.

Sons Of Anarchy (2008 - 2010) (Acting Only)

One of the most popular FX original series of all time (even seven years after its final episode aired), Sons of Anarchy told the story of the tight-knit group of outlaw bikers commonly known as SAMCRO, as they attempted to both legitimize themselves as working members of their fictional town of Charming, California, while also running a successful less-than-legal enterprise on the side. The main focus of the series was on club vice president (and later president) Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the son of the group’s late co-founder, as he attempted to figure out his life both in and out of the club.

Before Taylor Sheridan went off to become an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and the favored son of Paramount+ (he has multiple shows coming out on the streaming service), he was Charming Deputy Chief of Police David Hale on the first three seasons of Sons of Anarchy. At times at odds with SAMCRO and at others one of their most loyal allies in law enforcement, David Hale was one of the major players in the early goings of the beloved FX series. Sons of Anarchy was also Sheridan’s last major acting role before transitioning to a career behind the camera.

Veronica Mars (2005 - 2007) (Acting Only)

The mystery drama series Veronica Mars spent four seasons (three on UPN/The CW, a fourth on Hulu in 2019) and one movie diving into the various investigations carried out by the titular teenage private detective played by Kristen Bell. From her days in high school, to college and beyond, the series followed Veronica as she became one of the most iconic characters on TV in the early 2000s.

Veronica Mars had plenty of notable guest stars over the years, including Paul Rudd, Amanda Seyfried, and Jane Lynch, and Taylor Sheridan is among them. Sheridan made his TV acting debut as Danny Boyd, a toned and tattooed character who had connections with some of the less savory characters in Veronica’s investigations. Even though he only appeared in a handful of episodes, Sheridan’s performance opened up plenty of doors and led to a successful career.

Taylor Sheridan has come a long way since his days of navigating the seedier parts of Neptune, California, on Veronica Mars, and if he keeps up this momentum, we'll be watching his movies and TV shows for years to come.