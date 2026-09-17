Blake Shelton Is Reuniting With Adam Levine On The Voice, And It’s Happening Sooner Than You Think

Adam Levine was declared the winner of The Voice’s Battle of Champions earlier this year, when his team member Alexia Jayy won Season 29. Before he can begin to defend that title, however, he’ll have to survive a blast from the past. Levine’s former rival Blake Shelton is returning to The Voice for a celebration of the show’s 30th season, and heads up: it’s hitting the 2026 TV schedule sooner than you think.

The Voice Season 30 premieres Monday, September 21, with rookie coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green making their debuts alongside veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. Before that, though, on Thursday, September 17, NBC will take some time to look back on the past 15 years, with a promo showing the big reunion between frenemies Levine and Blake Shelton:

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“There’s an old sheriff in town,” a voiceover teases, as Blake Shelton is shown walking into the studio with his wife and fellow former coach of The Voice, Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Levine hug and pose for photos before they’re shown sitting down at a table, presumably to discuss their history on the show.

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Adam Levine and Blake Shelton met on The Voice Season 1 and became fast friends. In fact, their bromance and ensuing rivalry were a couple of the things that secured The Voice as a hit in its early seasons and set the precedent for the singing competition’s coaches to be constantly trolling each other.

Blake Shelton established early on with Adam Levine that he could go as hard as he wanted during their squabbles, and the Maroon 5 singer took him at his word. Things even got personal when Levine talked trash about Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani. Shelton gave as good as he got, though, continuing to shade Levine long after he left the show. There was also that great pig prank Shelton pulled.

The two haven’t coached together since 2017, when Adam Levine left The Voice after 16 seasons and a couple of controversial moments. Blake Shelton followed him into retirement after Season 23, a couple of years before the rocker returned in Season 27. They have had a couple of reunions since then. Maroon 5 performed on the Season 20 finale, and Levine returned for Shelton’s final episode. They even shared a moment at the Season 27 finale when Shelton came back to perform.

I’m excited to see what happens when Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sit down to rehash The Voice’s past. What all the 30th Season Celebration will entail is a bit of a mystery.

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The promise of Blake Shelton’s return and a reunion with Adam Levine is enough for me, though. Be sure to tune in at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, September 17, on NBC to catch the special event, which will be available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription. Then tune in for Season 30’s premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21.