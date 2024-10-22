Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Recalls Balancing His Obligations To The Show And New Kids On The Block And How That Sparked A Sweet Moment With Tom Selleck

After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods is nearing the end , with its final batch of episodes airing on the 2024 TV schedule . While much of the BB cast have only been working on the CBS procedural since 2010 aside from a few minor roles here and there, Donnie Wahlberg has basically been working overtime, thanks to his career as a New Kid on the Block. He recently opened up about balancing his two jobs and how that dynamic even sparked a sweet moment with co-star Tom Selleck.

While Donnie Wahlberg has been playing Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods for 14 years, New Kids on the Block has been making music since the ‘80s and remains busy. Wahlberg shared at PaleyFest, via People , that he worked his “whole life to be in this position, to be part of something this magical” and, while he knows he didn’t struggle the way his parents struggled, it took him a while to find what he was doing next in his life. Between his music and acting careers and his role as a father to his two sons, the actor hasn't felt any strain:

There's no pressure to do what I do. There's no pressure to get off of a plane at 6 a.m. and run to the set and go to the dinner scene. In fact, it's a dream come true.

Considering the Saw alum would be filming for majority of the year, spending a chunk of his free time touring , making music or focusing on his family, it’s pretty remarkable to know that he got the routine down cold and didn't feel an ounce of pressure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s always 100% perfect for him. At the end of the day, though, it seems he’s doing exactly what he wanted to do, regardless of his busy schedule, and that’s a true blessing.

Some may be curious as to whether or not Donnie Wahlberg's two professions ever intersect. Well, that happened on at least one occasion. Wahlberg recalled how Tom Selleck once gave him feedback on an awards show performance and, based on how the singer/actor describes it, it sounds like a truly tender moment:

I remember in season one, I performed at the American Music Awards on a Sunday night. It was New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys together. I came to work the next morning and Tom [Selleck] was in the makeup trailer and he walked up, he said, 'I saw your performance last night. Your baseball hat was a little low. I would have liked to see your eyes.' It was like, Tom Selleck watched my band. These are things I could only dreamed of as a little boy and I'm truly blessed to be able to do this.

What makes this story even better is the fact that this was way back in the first season, which means that Tom Selleck was so supportive and dad-like early on. It's always lovely to hear about actors supporting actors. All in all, I'm glad that Donnie Wahlberg seems to be living the life he's always wanted and hope that he continues to balance his professional passions.

While Blue Bloods ' imminent conclusion is upsetting , at least this way, Donnie Wahlberg won’t be working quite as hard, at least for now. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if he managed to snag another acting role down the road.