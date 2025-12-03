The SNL Sketch That Made Adam Sandler Laugh The Most On Air (And, Of Course, It Involves Chris Farley)

Over the course of his illustrious career, Adam Sandler has made countless people laugh due to his on-screen antics, including his work on Saturday Night Live. Sandler, of course, enjoys a good laugh himself, and there have been instances in which other stars have made him chuckle. One of the people who managed to do that was Chris Farley, Sandler’s equally iconic SNL co-star. Just recently, Sandler revealed that one particular sketch involving Farley made him laugh the most on air, and it’s really good.

Sandler recently took part in an awards season conversation with Timothée Chalamet, during which they discussed their work. As part of that, the two also took part in a rewatch segment for Vanity Fair (which was posted to YouTube). The “Sandman” and Chalamet were soon shown a clip from a particular sketch that aired in 1993 during Season 19 – “The Herlihy Boy House-Sitting Service.” The comedian went on to mention one of his good buddies while discussing his work on the sketch:

That guy I did on the show was The Herlihy Boy. I wrote that skit. My buddy, Tim Herlihy used to write all my – he wrote Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore and all the stuff. He was my college roommate.

In the sketch, which has over two million views on YouTube as of this writing, Adam Sandler plays the role of Herlihy Boy. Formatted as a faux commercial, the segment sees Herlihy trying to convince potential customers to let him water their plants, sleep in their beds and more while they’re away. Helping Herlihy convince people is the emphatic Mr. O’Malley, who’s hilariously played by Farley. During his recent conversation, Sandler explained how the whole sketch came together quickly and at the last minute:

But that one in particular, I wrote late one night. I wasn't on the show, and Lorne, sometimes this happens, I wasn't on the show at all, and Lorne said 'Hey, do you have any ideas on like a Thursday night?' I said, 'Holy cow, I got a kinda clean slate to write something.' So I wrote that, and I wrote Farley in there, because I love Farley like the whole world did. I think that was the most I ever laughed on air at another guy. Anything Farley said, I was just laughing and laughing.

The Waterboy icon can be seen trying his hardest not to break during the sketch and, as it turns out, Chris Farley was intentionally trying to make that happen. Sandler went on to recall exactly how Farley would aim to make him crack:

He'd say before a skit, he'd go 'Adsy,' he called me Adsy, 'I'm gonna get you.' And I'd be like 'Oh, no, no.' And he would look me in the eyes and just try to be funny. He'd want me to break every time, because then he won, then he knew he could whoop me. He was by far the funniest dude on the planet. He walked into the room, but everybody just went, 'Alright,' every comedian. The best thing about Farley, it was unanimous that we all said he was the funniest.

I wouldn’t blame Adam Sandler for cracking up, not one bit, considering just how funny Chris Farley was. The late Tommy Boy star knew how to generate laughs, and he definitely did so with the Herlihy Boy sketch. Just hearing Mr. O’Malley making his appeal in the loudest way possible is enough to make me chuckle. Take a look at the segment down below:

The Herlihy Boy House-Sitting Service - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, it’s somewhat hard not to get a bit emotional while watching that sketch, as it’s a stark reminder of a talented star who’s no longer with us. Farley – who battled drug addiction – died of an overdose in 1997. Today, though, Farley is far from forgotten, as he’s still mentioned by his peers and his work is considered to be seminal.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out every season of NBC's Saturday Night Live by signing up for Peacock! The streamer costs as little as $7.99 a month, and customers can pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With that, they'll enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to his good friend many times over the years, and he’s been cited for his performances of “The Chris Farley” song. It’s sad to think it’s been years since Sandler had the opportunity to share the screen with Farley. However, it’s still sweet whenever Sandler shares warm remembrances of his pal and his work. On that note, fans can check out Farley’s performances by streaming classic episodes of Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription.