After Winning The Amazing Race And Big Brother, Jag Bains Revealed If He'd Be Willing To Compete On Survivor

The Amazing Race Season 39 closed out its Big Brother crossover season, and as the betting odds predicted, Jag Bains and his brother Jas won that grand prize money. It was hardly a surprise for those who've seen his win in Season 25 of BB, and now he's the first person in reality show history to win two of CBS' big three competition shows.

As I previously wrote, Jag should be given a chance to play Survivor and potentially become the first person in history to win all three games. That's assuming he'd want to take part in the show, of course, and in an interview with Parade, the latest winner of The Amazing Race shared how willing he'd be to play:

I think Survivor would be awesome to do. I mean, I’ve done two, and I’ve done exceptionally well, better than I thought I would do on both of them. And I think Survivor is the next one that I would love to do.

Glad to see Jag is more willing to play than Big Brother Season 23 winner Xavier Prather, who assured CinemaBlend long ago he'd never set foot on Survivor. Jag, on the other hand, is all about linking up with Jeff Probst, and joining the short list of former Big Brother and The Amazing Race players who also did the same.

Jag Bains wants to play Survivor, and presumably win, but that's going to be easier said than done. He had a target on his back going into The Amazing Race, but thanks to an early Express Pass and his equally competitive brother, none of the other teams ever really stood a chance of taking them out.

On Survivor, I know at least a couple of reality television fans would be in the cast. They'd be on high alert about Jag and just how dominant a competitor he can be physically. He would have an enormous target on his back, more so than anyone else that season. All this to say, I don't expect him to win, but I think it'd be the most impressive win in reality show history if he did.

And therein lies the hook for why Bains needs to be on Survivor. As a diehard Big Brother fan who hasn't watched a full season of Survivor in several years, I would be locked in on seeing if Jag could be the first person to win all three shows. Not that the CBS series needs help with viewership, but with such a clear opportunity to draw in more viewers, this is a no-brainer. Just like when Cirie Fields joined Big Brother, we need Jag Bains on Survivor.

