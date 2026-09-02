After Kelly Clarkson’s Show Ended, A Producer Weighed In On What Made Her Such A Great Host
I already miss her.
Kelly Clarkson has sung her final Kellyoke and encouraged her audience to have a great day (and “if it’s not, change it!”) one last time. After seven seasons, the series finale of The Kelly Clarkson Show aired on the 2026 TV schedule on August 31, with a celebration of the host and her music. It was a bittersweet day — as she said multiple times during the hourlong celebration — and her executive producer weighed in on what it was that made Clarkson so special.
Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw the American Idol champion cover “Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters and take requests from special audience members for their favorite songs from the singer’s catalog. As important as music was to the Emmy-winning talk show, though, EP Alex Duda said it’s Kelly Clarkson herself who will be missed for how she brought people together. Duda told People:
Audiences fell in love with Kelly Clarkson’s relatability over the years, whether she was bonding with Zendaya over being late, freaking out during her Nicolas Cage interview or speaking candidly with Khloé Kardashian about breakups.
The Kelly Clarkson Show and its host went through some tough times, though, forcing constant pivots. COVID hit about six months after its premiere episode, Kelly Clarkson separated from her husband Brandon Blackstock, and production moved from Los Angeles to New York. Through it all, Alex Duda said they just wanted to inject a bit of happiness into the viewers’ day:
The music was front and center in the talk show’s series finale, as Kelly Clarkson sang her hits “Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger” and what she called her third version of “Piece By Piece,” which she’d previously rewritten to shade her ex-husband.
Kelly Clarkson may have been a great host, but she seems like a great mom, too, and she had 12-year-old River and 10-year-old Remington join her on stage for the show’s final moments after explaining that they were both the reason she started the show and ultimately why she was stepping away from it.
The singer will certainly be missed on daytime TV, but Kelly Clarkson’s fans can still catch her as a coach on The Voice. The singing competition’s 30th season returns at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 21, airing on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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