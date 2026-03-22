Bridgerton Fans Are Loving The Unexpected Reunion Two Stars Had On SNL UK

SNL UK made its splashy debut on the 2026 TV schedule this weekend, and brought in the perfect celebrities in Graham Norton and Tina Fey . They weren’t the only big names attached to the programming, however, as some Bridgerton stars also popped up in varying sketches. While Nicola Coughlan and Regè-Jean Page did not share the screen together, some enterprising fans caught them reuniting, and are all in on the unexpected moment.

I have to say, I was very intrigued about where the first episode of SNL UK was going to go (after I figured out how to watch it ), but I did not see this very specific Bridgerton reunion coming in my wildest dreams. Still, I can see why the the touching moment is going viral.

While Coughlan popping up in Tina Fey’s monologue was amusing, and Page popping up in the last sketch of the evening was a surprise, the moment that caught everyone’s eye came after. As the credits rolled, the two met up onstage and generally seemed stoked to see each other. Fans on social media platforms were also pumped about the reunion, with fans on Twitter and TikTok noting:

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Awww Regé & Nicola.

He was so happy to see her. 🥹

I don’t have anyone to tell how im so happy about thisssssssss.

Awwww So F’n Cute.

Now I want to read a fanfic about them. I wonder if it exists?

Y’all a hug from Rege-Jean Page like THAT would fix me.

Of course, if you are a Bridgerton fan at all, you know a ton of the discourse around the series has to do with the questions: Will Regè-Jean Page return to play Simon Bassett on the popular Netflix series? Or, will his character be recast? A lot of the leads from other seasons are still either main characters or make appearances on the show, but Simon has been missing in action since Season 1 ended.

This is apparently by design, as Regè-Jean Page has been open about how he “signed up to do the job” then did said job, and that was it for him. Daphne actress Phoebe Dynevor has made a cameo since , but it’s awkward to do that without the involvement of her onscreen husband, so it’s been a bit of a bummer for fans overall.

So, even though SNL UK is not an official Bridgerton reunion, it’s may be the closest thing we get to a Simon and Penelope on-screen moment, so I totally get why the fans were savoring it. Some fans even commented about this specifically from this Bridgerton perspective, and I was very amused:

Lady Whistledown when she got home… ready to inform the ton about the return of the Duke😩

Glad to know the dude finally meet his New sister in law 🤣

This is CLEARLY a sign to bring him back🥲

The Duke: girl we got the letters! So you’re Lady Whistledown?

I'm not holding out hope for Simon to return on Bridgerton, but if there was ever a sign Mr. Page was looking for, this might be it. For now, you can catch Nicola Coughlan and her former co-star's cute moment when you watch the first episode of SNL UK with a Peacock subscription.