Phoebe Dynevor Is One 'That Got Away' From Bridgerton, But She's Back In The Romance Game

While Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page paved the way for the next leads of Bridgerton, they have not stayed close to the series. Whether that’s by choice or not, they kind of are “the ones that got away.” Now, the Daphne actress has opened up about not being on the Netflix series, while also sharing some exciting thoughts on her next project in the romance genre .

Phoebe Dynevor Gets Real About Not Returning To Bridgerton

So, after leading Season 1 of Bridgerton (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ), Regé-Jean Page fully left the series and has not returned as the Duke. Meanwhile, while Phoebe Dynevor did appear in a handful of episodes during Season 2, she was not featured in Colin or Benedict’s seasons at all. During a conversation with Collider , she addressed that and explained why she thinks they may have been left out:

When the first season came out, they didn't know what they needed to put in play. So we were like the ones that got away, I think, in a certain way. I can only speak for myself; I would always come back if I was asked.

Her take here reminds me of Jonathan Bailey’s mentality on returning to Bridgerton. While Anthony’s role has been small in both Seasons 3 and 4, he has always come back. It would seem that if Dynevor were to be called, she’d return to the ton, too. That call hasn’t come, though, and that’s kind of disappointing.

Article continues below

However, in the meantime, she’s going to be starring in another book-to-screen adaptation of a very popular romance novel.

Phoebe Dynevor Is Returning To The World Of Romance With A New Book Adaptation

Since Bridgerton, Dynevor hasn’t really dabbled in romance. She starred in the comedy Bank of Dave, the thrillers Fair Play, Inheritance and Anniversary, and she most recently led a shark thriller on Netflix’s 2026 movie schedule called Thrash. So, yeah, she hasn’t been in a romance in a hot minute. However, that’s all about to change, because she’s been cast as January Andrews in the highly anticipated adaptation of Emily Henry’s novel Beach Read.

Speaking about that upcoming project that will bring her back to the genre that made her a household name, Dynevor said:

It's always fun to go back into the romance world. It's been a while since I've been able to do that. Well, since Bridgerton, really. So, it felt like all the pieces were in place to make a really beautiful romance film that, hopefully, everyone will see, and the people who love the book will enjoy, and also, we’ll get a new audience.

As a long-time fan of Emily Henry, I’ve been yearning for a Beach Read movie, and knowing that it will be led by a Bridgerton lead makes me even more excited.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, the movie is shaping up nicely, too. Dynevor is now set to star alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, who will play her love interest Agustus “Gus” Everett. January and Gus are both authors, and when they’re each hit with a bout of writer's block during a summer where they’re living next door to each other, they swap genres and try to write books that are totally different from what they’re known for. Obviously, romance ensues.

The film will mark the second of Emily Henry’s books to be adapted, seeing as People We Meet On Vacation was released by Netflix earlier this year. Notably, Yulin Kuang co-wrote that movie, and she’s set to both write and direct Beach Read.

So, it feels like this is a great project for Dynevor to return to romance with. It will allow her to explore the contemporary side of the genre, and it will be so much fun to see her fall in love again on screen.

At the moment, Beach Read does not have a release date. However, as we learn more about Dynevor's return to romance, we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, you can stream her season of Bridgerton on Netflix.