Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Gets Candid About Their Divorce And How He Now Views Their Marriage: ‘People Grow Apart And Move On’

After Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in 2022, they quickly became one of the highest profile pairs of spouses in all of Hollywood. Their relationship, of course, ultimately came to an end in 2023, as it was reported that Asghari and Spears were headed for divorce. The two have since finalized the legal proceedings and have seemingly moved on with their lives. However, many still seem to be curious about the inner workings of their relatively short-lived nuptials. Now, months after the split, Asghari is getting candid not only about the divorce but how he now views the marriage in the aftermath.

The actor and fitness trainer, who met his 42-year-old ex in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, has only spoken about his marriage to the pop singer on a handful of occasions. And, in each case, he was complimentary of his former spouse. He recently sat down with People , during which he shared additional thoughts about the marriage. Based on his comments, he doesn’t look at it through a negative lens. The 29-year-old – who was the partner to file for divorce last year – told the trade:

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on. I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

As far as the public was aware, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were relatively happy but, as he said, “people grow apart.” Rumors have swirled in regard to the exact reason why their relationship came to an end and, early on, insiders claimed that Ashgari was enraged by supposed infidelity reports aimed at his wife. Neither of the former spouses have confirmed that to have been the case. Whatever went down exactly though, Asghari appears to be keeping a stiff upper lip as he moves forward. The Special Ops: Lioness alum, who turns 30 this month, simply seems keen on learning from the experiences he’s had:

"I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences. And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with. I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful."

These days, it seems that Sam Asghari is finding ways to stay proactive, and he seems to be reaping the benefits. For instance, he dropped 40 pounds following the divorce, and it looks like he’s loving his body. As for the diplomacy he’s shown his ex-wife since the breakup, he’s shown it by not only throwing her compliments but by also declining comment when he sees fit. That latter scenario played out when Asghari was asked about a Spears family reunion that took place last year.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has also been open about the divorce in a few social media posts. When Spears broke her silence, she thanked people for sending warm messages and became vulnerable about having “been playing it strong for way too long.” Since the split, she’s also released her bombshell-filled memoir, The Woman in Me. Sam Asghari wasn’t worried about what might be said about him in the book, and that seemingly at-ease attitude definitely still seems to be sticking with him even now.

We'll have to wait and see just what lies ahead for both of the ex-lovers. Whatever that may be though, let's just hope that they're able to move forward in a way that's healthy and works best for them.