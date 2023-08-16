Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Heading For Divorce After Alleged Argument About Cheating

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have arguably been one of the most widely covered celebrity couples in all of Hollywood. The two became acquainted back in 2016, and public interest in them has arguably only increased since they married in the summer of 2022. While their relationship has apparently been filled with its share of ups and downs, they’ve apparently been able to stick it out. However, a report now claims Spears and Asghari are heading for divorce. Not only that, but the split is alleged to have been initiated by an alleged argument about cheating.

It was purportedly Sam Asghari who approached Britney Spears about rumors of alleged infidelity about a week ago, according to TMZ . While the cheating reports cannot be verified at this time, it would seem that the 29-year-old model and actor was under the impression that the allegations were true. As a result, he allegedly opted to move out of the home he shares with the 41-year-old pop singer and is living in his own place. Reps for both stars have not commented on the matter as of this writing.

To be absolutely clear, no divorce petition has been filed at this time, as far as we know. Insiders claim, though, that “It's only a matter of time before” the “Toxic” singer’s husband moves forward with the necessary legal proceedings. This purported situation comes on the heels of claims that the couple’s relationship has been in “deep trouble” for a while now. Per TMZ, the pair have engaged in some alleged verbal disputes as of late.

The two entertainers met in 2016, when Britney Spears tapped Sam Asghari to appear in the music video for her 2016 single “Slumber Party.” They eventually became engaged in September 2021 and ultimately tied the knot in June 2022 amid a star-studded wedding. (Spears herself later released footage from the affair.) As man and wife, they’ve shared some sweet moments together, from living it up on a two-week yacht honeymoon to celebrating each other’s birthdays in cake-smashing fashion. The lovers have also been by each other's sides during tough times, such as when Spears suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

They’ve also received attention for not-so-positive reasons, as previously alluded to. For instance, earlier this year, they made headlines after Asghari was seen storming out of a restaurant, seemingly leaving his wife. He later alleged that he was only getting his car so that they could leave, since his spouse was receiving a lot of unwelcome attention at the time. Negative rumors have also swirled around them, as some have held the belief that Asghari has been controlling the Grammy winner’s social media accounts since her conservatorship ended. He eventually addressed her protective fans, asserting that his wife “has her voice and is a free woman.”

There are a number of unknown variables within this situation, so we can only take it with a grain of salt, for now. The public will have to wait and see whether either Britney Spears or Sam Asghari opt to release any kind of statement that clarifies the state of their marriage.

More to come...