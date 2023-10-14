Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Shares Take On Whether He’s Worried About Her Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears is currently sorting out legal matters with estranged husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from her after 14 months of marriage in August. At the same time, the music icon is working on some professional projects and looking towards the release of her tell-all memoir. The book has been highly anticipated, as it’s been said that it’ll take a deep dive into Spears’ professional and personal lives. Considering how introspective it’s going to be, it’s natural to wonder how those who’ve had intimate relationships with the “Circus” singer might feel about it. Asghari was recently asked whether he’s worried about what might be said about him and provided an honest take.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner’s memoir, The Woman in Me, is reportedly set to cover her relationship with Justin Timberlake as well as some of the most “vulnerable” moments in her life. Chances are her latest hubby is going to be mentioned within the text at some point, and whether he’ll be portrayed in a positive or negative way remains to be seen. We may now have an indication regarding which way it swings, however, as the 29-year-old actor isn’t concerned about the contents of the book. That’s partially due to the fact that he’s apparently already laid eyes on it:

I already read it, and I’m very proud of her. And she put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. So I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her.

Sam Asghari also told TMZ that writing the memoir was a “tough” endeavor for his soon-to-be-ex-wife, which appears to be part of the reason why he’s so “proud” of her. It’s also interesting to hear that he’s already been able to check out the book for himself. One has to wonder whether that was the result of a personal gesture or a legal stipulation. Either way, Asghari seems to be relatively at ease about the contents of his former partner’s literary work.

When news of the couple’s divorce broke, it was said that the legal filing was initiated by alleged cheating on Britney Spears’ part. Those assumptions were later shot down and, since then, the pair – who have a prenuptial agreement – have been working to settle the matter. Spears has also opened up about the split and got candid with her fans about having to act “strong.” Weeks later, she dropped more information about the divorce while sharing some photos of her and her manager looking comfy .

As for her memoir, its official release date was announced this past July, and it’s set to hit shelves on October 24. In addition to Sam Asghari, the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer has received support from others as she prepares to share her story with the world. One such person is the recently divorced Reese Witherspoon, who shouted out the singer ahead of her book’s release. As for the Spears family’s feelings, it’s been reported that patriarch Jamie isn’t all that concerned . In fact, sources say the man – who’s been accused of mistreatment by his famous daughter – reportedly doesn’t plan to read the book.

There’s not too much time left before The Woman in Me is finally available and gives the public an intimate look into Britney Spears’ life. Whether her family or those she’s crossed paths with in Hollywood have reason to be nervous is up in the air at this point. But at the very least, Sam Asghari’s reaction to the book seemingly indicates that he can breath a sigh of relief.