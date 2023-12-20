Sam Asghari Has Dropped 40 Pounds Since Splitting With Britney Spears, See His Transformation
Oh, boy...
Even if you’ve never gotten a divorce, you likely know that having to dissolve a long-term relationship can really change a person. The hope, of course, is that both parties involved will come out better as they begin to heal, and it seems like Sam Asghari is well on his way to doing that since his sudden August 2023 breakup from soon-to-be ex-wife, Britney Spears. The model/actor revealed he’s lost 40 pounds since the split, and you can take a look at his transformation.
How Does Sam Asghari Look After Weight Loss Amid Divorce From Britney Spears?
If you’re like me, the idea that the Special Ops: Lioness cast member, who has also worked as a fitness trainer, even needed to lose weight seems odd, as he’s never looked anything but perfectly trim. However, Sam Asghari recently showed off some of his newly even-more-fit physique on his Instagram stories with videos of his recent shoot for a PETA ad. Take a look at the end result, which the organization posted:
Ok, seeing as how he’s fully dressed in these shots, with the exception of that peek at his incredibly toned arms, I will admit that it’s a bit difficult to see the transformation. So, let’s look at a workout clip that Asghari (who’s said to be putting a bigger focus on his career now) posted in early December, which definitely shows that Spears’ ex has toned up every single muscle in his body:
I mean, good lord. Did you see his back and arms? I don’t know if fourth year medical students have even seen that many muscles! In case you’re wondering about the hows and whys of Asghari’s 40 pound transformation, he spoke to Page Six about it, and said:
If you’re relatively lucky, I do suppose that one positive outcome from a big breakup will be you having more time to focus on yourself. Apparently, Asghari felt that he’d let himself go a bit while in his relationship with Spears, which is understandable considering the many ups and downs they went through since beginning their romance in 2017. He clearly feels that this new body better represents who he is.
We still haven’t had any confirmation from the former couple about why the split occurred, and are unlikely to in the foreseeable future, unless the ironclad prenup Asghari signed is successfully challenged in court by his lawyer. While there have been rumors of Spears cheating on him and allegations that it may have been with a member of their household staff, along with reports of her attacking him as he slept, those rumors were refuted by an unnamed source close to the pop star.
There were many big reveals in Spears’ recent memoir, but she stayed very civil to her ex and didn’t have any of the text changed to reflect their impending divorce or what led to it. Asghari also confirmed that he’s “focusing on work at the moment,” and “definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon. That’s for sure.” So, his weight loss is just a sign of him getting back to taking care of himself, which is what everyone needs, especially after a breakup.
