Sam Asghari Was Asked About Britney Spears’ Family Reunion. It Didn’t Go Well

It’s been an eventful year for Britney Spears, filled with highs (like the release of her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me ) and lows (including her split from husband Sam Asghari ), and in the midst of it all, it seems the pop star has been making moves toward mending fences with her family. Having been in a relationship with Britney Spears since 2017, Asghari has seen first-hand what’s gone down between her and her family members, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get his take on a possible reconciliation between Britney and her dad Jamie Spears, as one reporter recently found out.

Britney Spears recently reconnected with her mom Lynne for a “wonderful” birthday celebration , and rumor has it she’s open to making peace with her father, as Jamie Spears reportedly had a leg amputated after battling an infection. TMZ approached Sam Asghari for his thoughts on a Spears family reunion, and the personal trainer dodged the question with a friendly:

I wish everyone a happy holiday. Absolutely.

Sam Asghari has been critical of Jamie Spears in the past, and TMZ reminded him that he’d once referred to his father-in-law as “a dick.” The actor, however, didn’t take the bait, and when asked if he thought it was a good idea for Britney Spears to reconnect with her family after all the accusations she’d made against them , he again said:

Happy holidays.

He continued to sidestep questions about when he thought he’d get back into the dating world, who between him and Britney Spears would start dating again first and the type of person he would be looking for, instead choosing to wonder aloud if his car had been towed and voicing hopes that he hadn't gotten a parking ticket. After another photographer asked what was on his Christmas list, Sam Asghari humorously replied:

You know, this was my last workout. I gotta head to the North Pole. I’m Santa Claus.

Since news of their impending divorce broke, Sam Asghari has spoken about his estranged wife only a couple of times. “Shit happens” is the reason he gave for the couple deciding to end their journey after a year of marriage, but he maintained that they had “love and respect” for each other. In regards to her memoir, Asghari said he had already read The Woman in Me and was “extremely proud” of Britney Spears for the hard work she put into it.

Despite Sam Asghari declining the opportunity to slam the Crossroads actress or her family in the press, the relationship between the exes doesn’t seem to be as amicable as one might hope. Details of the divorce emerged , which included rumors that the actor wanted to challenge the prenuptial agreement he signed ahead of the couple’s 2022 fairytale wedding ceremony . The prenup dictates that Asghari would not be entitled to spousal support payments, but it’s thought that Britney Spears might pay up anyway to keep the “extensive confidentiality clause” from being challenged.

With a strong NDA in place, Sam Asghari might have more than one reason to keep his opinions to himself when it comes to Britney Spears and her relationship with her family.