Britney Spears Just Met Lance Bass' Kids For The First Time, And There Are Pics

Britney Spears and *NSYNC were two of the biggest names in pop music at the turn of the 21st century, and especially given the “Toxic” singer’s three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake , it’s no surprise that she formed friendships with the other members of the group. At least one of those bonds still seems to be intact two decades later, as Spears met up with Lance Bass and met his children for the first time. She even shared photos of the epic reunion, calling herself the twins’ “auntie!”

Former boy-bander Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James in October 2021 via surrogate, and Britney Spears looked absolutely thrilled to meet the brother-sister tag team, sharing on Twitter:

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20AJuly 24, 2023 See more

The “Oops… I Did It Again” singer took a turn holding each baby, as she stood with Lance Bass — whose floral shirt complemented Britney Spears’ own flower-print top — and her husband Sam Asghari. Big smiles were plastered on the faces of the couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary amidst rumors about their marriage , while Bass looked every bit the proud papa. It’s just too bad Michael Turchin wasn’t able to join in the reunion.

Lance Bass and his husband were married in 2014, after the *NSYNC member surprised his boyfriend with a proposal a year earlier. The surrogacy process was a long one for the Turchin-Bass family, as they went through multiple donors over a period of four years before Violet and Alexander entered the world.

It turns out Britney Spears’ meeting with the twins was also a long time in the making. Lance Bass had said on his Frosted Tips podcast (via Page Six ) that the pop princess had contacted him after the twins’ arrival. At the time she was still under her 13-year conservatorship, and her handlers put a “stop” to the meeting, Bass said, and he didn’t hear from her again. The On the Line actor said at the time:

She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that… You have to talk through people. It’s very strange.

Lance Bass and Britney Spears — whose memoir is due out in October — were apparently really close back in the day, and he reportedly even told Spears he was gay years before he came out publicly. However, due to the control her family had over her life during her conservatorship, the two had drifted apart. Bass told Page Six in May 2022 that he hadn’t spoken to her since she was granted her freedom, saying:

It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.

It’s good to see that now the old friends have been able to spend time together again, with Lance Bass getting to meet Sam Asghari and the Turchin-Bass twins getting to meet their auntie! Hopefully this won’t be the last time Britney Spears gets some playtime with the little ones, and we’ll need photos from those get-togethers too.