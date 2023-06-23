Amidst More Marriage Rumors, Britney Spears Dropped 3 Posts On Social

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage has been the subject of near constant speculation over the past several months. Whether it be about the two occasionally being seen without wedding rings or her taking vacations he doesn’t always go on, any chance to question their relationship has been loudly and eagerly embraced. For the most part, they’ve stayed quiet and let people talk, but over the last several days, they’ve been much more forward about showing support for each other on social media. In fact, she hit up Instagram three times yesterday in three separate posts to drop pictures.

The posts in question were all from the same photo shoot, and they look great in the shots. Had she posted them in an album, they may not have attracted the same level of attention, but by posting them separately, it felt like much more of an intentional show of support. You can check out one of the posts below…

For his part, Asghari also took to social media. There’s a new musical coming out called Once Upon A One More Time that’s “powered” by Britney Spears’ hit songs. It’s opening this week, and Asghari hit up his Instagram stories to hype the show and try to convince his fans to support it. He also posted a photo from the shoot, as well. You can check it out below…

In addition to the shows of support for their relationship both Spears and Asghari posted, as well as a recent video where he went off about other people speaking on his wife's behalf, the couple also got a rare positive story about their marriage from the media. US Weekly ran an article this week talking about how the couple has had "ups and downs" but is pushing forward. The outlet spoke with a source who is close to the couple who was very direct about how much they obviously love each other and said they're "determined" to make it work over the long haul.

Spears and Asghari were married last summer in a fairytale wedding filled with some celebrity guests. Initially, there was a ton of positive coverage about the couple, as fans celebrated the end of her conservatorship and saw the ceremony as the singer asserting control over her own life. Over the last year, however, those positive vibes have turned negative from the media, and now, it's hard to go a week without some new unsubstantiated rumor about how they're allegedly not getting along or headed for divorce.

It's nice to see Britney and Sam supporting each other so openly. They took a recent vacation together, and now, they're clearly making the effort to show the general public they're still each other's biggest champions. Fingers crossed they make it fifty more years.