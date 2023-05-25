Britney Spears Reunited With Her Mom, Then Went Off About People Stirring Up Negativity
She reportedly hadn't seen her mom in years.
Britney Spears has a complicated relationship with her family, to put things nicely. She’s currently in a lawsuit over the conservatorship with her father. She’s had some tense social media exchanges with her sister, and she reportedly hasn’t seen her mother in years. Well, at least she hadn’t seen her mother in years until yesterday when mom and daughter finally reunited in Los Angeles for what’s being described as a thirty minute visit.
Word of the reunion spread very quickly among fans and the media with TMZ claiming the two have been texting recently and that the “ice” between them is “thawing.” The outlet claims there’s a chance the two will reconcile long-term, as Lynne Spears flew all the way from Louisiana for the brief visit, which also allegedly included Britney’s husband Sam Asghari. We obviously don’t know what was talked about or whether they agreed to meet again, but regardless, it’s a big step considering Britney has made some big accusations about her mom in the past.
After the chit-chat, Spears and Asghari reportedly went driving together for awhile and then returned back home. Fans were, of course, very eager for Spears’ thoughts on what happened, but instead, she took to social media to talk about why she prefers to keep private moments private. She brought up how often fans and the media try to “stir up negativity” and talked about how everyone is always speculating about her mental health, despite the fact that she’s mostly just doing things like learning to cook and taking two hour baths. She said she can’t imagine what it would be like if she did anything more out there like Miley Cyrus, who she mentioned she has “mad respect for.” You can check out her comments below…
The comments were made as part of a social media post Spears dropped last night, likely after she saw so many people dropping opinions about her reunion with her mom. She also included a picture of a white flower. In addition, she later dropped another social media post from her recent vacation that uses a picture of her ass as the thumbnail. You can decide whether that’s a reference to her saying mean people can kiss her ass or not.
Either way, true Spears fans are hoping whatever is best for her ends up happening with her mom. A lot of negative words have flown back-and-forth over the years between the pop star and her family. Maybe that means welcoming at least her mom back into her life will cause more heartache. Or maybe her mom is exactly what she needs, given how complicated her life is. Spears is in a way better position to make that call than we are. So, if this is the path she wants to go down, I’ll do nothing but root for it to go well!
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
