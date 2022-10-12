Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again

On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again.

TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her mom. The singer has posted many allegations against her family , especially in regard to the conservatorship she was placed under. Now that she is free from it she’s been sharing stories of what happened to her over the years. In this now-deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote this about her mom (via TMZ):

The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!! Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED!!!! I walked in she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it!!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone…GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW!!!! Stay classy folks!!!

This comes after Lynne reached out to her daughter via the comments of a now-deleted Instagram post. Britney had asked for a “genuine apology” and her mother commented that she was “soooo sorry for” the pain and she has been “sorry for years.” This was not the first time her mom had asked for forgiveness , she also commented that she wanted her daughter to be happy earlier this summer.

Britney has not accepted the apology, and she has told more stories about how she was hurt by her parents. Last year, the singer went on a rant about her mom and how she was part of putting Britney in the conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer alleged that the conservatorship was her mom’s idea. After being released from her conservatorship in 2021 she has alleged her family of a lot of things, calling out her sisters, dad and mom.

Not long after this most recent post, Britney’s Instagram appears to be deleted. This is not the first time she has done this. Earlier this summer she deleted her account after posting about Elton John and teasing her new single. In this instance, she deleted her account right before her single with John “Hold Me Closer” was set to come out, which was her first song in 6 years. Then a few days later she deleted her account again and moved over to Twitter. While she has not been active on Twitter since September 13, it is still active.

While this is not the first time Britney has deleted her Instagram, it will be interesting to see if she returns to the platform.