Britney Spears Lashes Out At Jamie Lynn After She Said 'It Was Hard' Being The 'Toxic' Singer's Sister
The feud between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears continues.
Britney Spears has made a lot of allegations against her family since the end of her conservatorship. While her relationships with her entire family are turbulent, there’s been a lot going on between her and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears lately. Now, following Jamie Lynn speaking about how she’s struggled, her sister Britney lashed out on Instagram.
Spears started the post, by explaining that while she was performing during a long Las Vegas residency, her family was living the high life, having spa days and drinking Champagne. The singer wrote:
This post comes a few days after Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. While being interviewed on the reality competition, the pop star’s sister said:
Going back to Britney Spears' post, she continued, alluding to the conservatorship she was under for years, and writing about her sister speaking about their relationship on TV, while she writes about it on social media. She wrote:
While writing about being under that conservatorship for so long, Spears also acknowledged the screenshots of nerve damage she posted. She wrote about how she has it, and the right side of her body “goes numb every night!!!” The “Hold Me Closer” singer then wrote that this was “not a victim story” and that she was not “crying about it.”
Spears closed out her post, writing:
This is not the first time Britney Spears has spoken out against her sister. At the beginning of 2022, she accused her of being a “scum person.” Jamie Lynn Spears then responded asking her sister to contact her so they could talk directly. While Jamie Lynn has tried to reach out to her sister, Britney has made it clear she’s not ready to forgive her.
Over the last year, Britney Spears has been clear that she does not appreciate her sister talking about their relationship. She even got lawyers involved when she went after her sister’s memoir. And while it seemed things may have been on the mend at the end of 2022 after Britney posted a kind message to her sister on Instagram, this latest post makes it clear the feud is still ongoing.
