Britney Spears Lashes Out At Jamie Lynn After She Said 'It Was Hard' Being The 'Toxic' Singer's Sister

Britney Spears has made a lot of allegations against her family since the end of her conservatorship . While her relationships with her entire family are turbulent, there’s been a lot going on between her and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears lately. Now, following Jamie Lynn speaking about how she’s struggled, her sister Britney lashed out on Instagram.

Spears started the post, by explaining that while she was performing during a long Las Vegas residency, her family was living the high life, having spa days and drinking Champagne. The singer wrote:

Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ??? Well this was my spa plan at Vegas as my childhood friends had their heads held high with a seat for toes and nails and a bottle of champagne for each one of them while I STOOD AT THE DOOR 🚪 not allowed to go in …. but bet ur bottom dollar they be gotten their entertainment from me that night !!!!! I’ve learned from the BEST … do we dare set aside our SELF CARE AND ACKNOWLEDGE a childhood friend ???? WHY no !!!!

This post comes a few days after Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test . While being interviewed on the reality competition, the pop star’s sister said:

It just feels like every time I work really hard to get something on my own it’s like it’s not really worth it. I mean, growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young. And so, um…I’m so proud of her, love her to death, and, I don’t know, I just feel like sometimes I’ve never really been able to have anything for myself.

Going back to Britney Spears' post, she continued, alluding to the conservatorship she was under for years, and writing about her sister speaking about their relationship on TV, while she writes about it on social media. She wrote:

We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!! You want me to share it on Telly ??? I’d rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that’s all my family has ever been to me !!!!

While writing about being under that conservatorship for so long, Spears also acknowledged the screenshots of nerve damage she posted. She wrote about how she has it, and the right side of her body “goes numb every night!!!” The “Hold Me Closer” singer then wrote that this was “not a victim story” and that she was not “crying about it.”

Spears closed out her post, writing:

They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years … it honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister … I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!

This is not the first time Britney Spears has spoken out against her sister. At the beginning of 2022, she accused her of being a “scum person.” Jamie Lynn Spears then responded asking her sister to contact her so they could talk directly. While Jamie Lynn has tried to reach out to her sister, Britney has made it clear she’s not ready to forgive her .