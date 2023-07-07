Britney Spears And Husband Sam Asghari Respond To The Singer’s Alleged Assault By NBA Star’s Security Team
What happened here in Vegas, did not stay there.
A date night between Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari in Las Vegas on Wednesday night went awry when an alleged assault occurred and a police report followed. Spears reportedly spotted French NBA star Victor Wembanyama while out and about and hoped to say hello before the head of his security team struck her down. Following recent word of what went down, both Spears and Asghari have released public statements.
First, Asghari, whom the pop star married in what she called a “magical fairytale” wedding last summer, took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the situation. In his words:
The model and fitness trainer is standing up and speaking out amidst the incident, and Britney Spears put out a statement of her own. Here’s what she wrote, in part, referring to her past allegations against her family by saying that “traumatic experiences are not new.” Take a look:
According to Spears, what sounds like an innocent attempt to link up with 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama became one of “violence.” The singer's complete statement was posted on Instagram below:
A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)
A photo posted by on
As Britney Spears shared, she finds the story “super embarrassing” to share with the public, but ultimately she decided that it’s “important” to speak out about the topic and “urge” celebrities like Victor Wembanyama to make it a priority to treat others with “respect.” What allegedly happened to Spears could have happened to a fan of Wembanyama, or could regularly occur. However, Spears has the platform and notoriety to advocate for the situation in ways others cannot.
In the statement, Spears also shared that she had yet to hear from Wembanyama, his security, or another organization. She also claimed that Wembanyama smiled and laughed as she nearly fell to the ground, which she called “demoralizing.” Spears took some time to thank the Las Vegas Police Department as the incident reportedly is leading to a criminal investigation that authorities are taking very seriously.
Victor Wembanyama is a newcomer to the NBA, recently being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick of the 2023 season. With the recruitment on the books, he has become the first French player to be drafted in that distinction.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley