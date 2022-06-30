Paris Hilton Shares BTS Info About Britney Spears' 'Fairytale' Wedding, Including Song She And Selena Gomez Performed For The Newlyweds

Britney Spears may not be on good enough terms with her family to have invited the squad to her fairytale wedding with Sam Asghari , but that seemed of little concern to the singer, who reportedly danced into the night with the likes of Madonna, Selena Gomez and, of course, her BFF Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress shared some behind-the-scenes details about the romantic occasion, and even revealed that she and the Only Murders in the Building actress gave a performance for the bride.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears go way back, as they were often seen partying together in the 2000s, and the women have maintained their friendship over the past two decades. Hilton is a consistent commenter on the pop legend’s social media posts, always showing love and support . So of course she was present to see the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer to say, “I do,” and she told E! News that there were too many wonderful highlights for her to pick a favorite part. She said:

It was a magical fairytale. I'm so happy for her. She's like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever. . . . The Cinderella carriage, the horses, it was just like a fairy tale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess.

When Britney Spears posted footage from her nuptials, she was shown arriving in a carriage pulled by golden-hooved horses, and exchanging vows in front of a wall of pink and white flowers. (There's a joke to be made connecting a Disney Aladdin lamp and Christina Aguilera, but let's not.) Paris Hilton said it was so wonderful to see her friend in love that she cried just while watching Spears walk down the aisle in her Donatella Versace gown.

The singer said on Instagram that the party went well into the night as she said she recreated her iconic kiss with Madonna and had a blast with her guests, who also included her “girl crush” Drew Barrymore. But Paris Hilton revealed Britney Spears wasn’t the only one there that night who could handle the microphone. Hilton and Selena Gomez apparently joined forces for a special performance for the newlyweds:

We sang ‘Stars are Blind,' me and Selena [Gomez], to Britney, and then my mom took the mic and she started singing like the rest of it and it was so good. That was iconic.

Okay, that’s...[clears throat]...hot. Selena Gomez and Kathy Hilton teaming up to sing Paris Hilton’s hit does sound iconic, and I’m wondering why that video hasn’t been posted to Instagram! It’s so nice that Britney Spears got a night away from the drama of her family and the lawyers (even though ex-hubby Jason Alexander crashing the event did cause a little kerfuffle), because the feud with the rest of the Spears family seemed to start back up almost immediately.

Following the wedding, Lynne Spears commented on her daughter’s marriage, saying despite not getting an invite, she just wanted her daughter to be happy. This prompted a possibly sarcastic response from the singer who only recently was freed from the 13-year conservatorship that her family had over her, but any positive port in a storm.