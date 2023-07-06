Britney Spears Got Police Involved After Allegedly Being Assaulted By NBA Star's Security Team

When it comes to showing off one's fandom in public, one should always remember that safety is key, even though it’s obviously hard to factor in that kind of logic during a hectic moment. Britney Spears unfortunately learned this lesson first-hand on Wednesday night when attempting to show some love to French NBA mega-talent Victor Wembanyama, as she was allegedly struck down by one of the recent draft pick’s security team, which has led to a police report being filed.

To back things up a bit, the 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in late June as one of the most promising basketball prospects of all time, and is currently the tallest active NBA talent. On the night of July 5, he and his security posse were apparently in the vicinity of the Las Vegas restaurant Catch, as located in the ARIA Hotel, which is also where Britney Spears and her hubby Sam Asghari were heading to dinner.

According to TMZ , Spears witnessed and recognized Wembanyama, and reportedly wanted to express her fandom for the athlete directly, and made her way over to him in order to ask him to take a picture together. But that effort apparently went awry. When she patted him on either the back or the shoulder to get his attention, a member of his security team quickly reacted with a backhand slap, which connected with the pop star and knocked her to the ground, with her glasses falling off of her face.

Following that presumably unexpected outcome, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari collected themselves and went to their table, where they were soon visited by the aforementioned security guard, who was identified as being the San Antonio Spurs’ Director of Team Security. He is said to have apologized for his actions, and hoped they would understand how things are when such a celeb is being mobbed by fans from all sides.

(Image credit: San Antonio Spurs)

Though it’s said that Spears did accept the security head’s apology at the time, her own security team spent time with the NBA superstar’s team, and it appears that cooler heads did not prevail. After all was said and done at the restaurant, the pop star’s team went ahead and filed a police report with the Metropolitan P.D., with battery as the alleged charge.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have shared anything about the incident via their respective social media profiles, with the most recent permanent posts being their cutesy couple pics that seemed to be in response to recent rumors about their marriage in a questionable place. All while things are equally questionable regarding her ex Kevin Federline, who either did or didn't spread rumors about her possibly being on meth. Celebrity life is complicated.

Will this incident be big enough to make it into the pop star’s upcoming tell-all book (or tell-only-some, if rumors are to be believed)? Probably not, unless things start to get really wild behind the scenes. If nothing else, the singer has been in meet-up mode in recent months, having reunited with her mother (not long after slamming her father). So maybe this will allow all involved to set up an actual meet and greet between Spears and Wembanyama, or at least a celebrity boxing match between Spears and the Spurs' security head.