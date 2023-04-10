Britney Spears Tried To Hire A Personal Trainer, And It Did Not Go Well

A few months ago, Britney Spears decided to look for a personal trainer. She was able to settle on a candidate, but unfortunately, the trial experience did not go as expected. The pop star says she was left angry and crying by the experience and ultimately resolved to start exercising on her own.

Spears told the story on her social media today, alongside a montage of her dancing outside. In the caption, she said she resolved to hire a personal trainer two months ago, but when the woman came over, she reportedly pinched Spears’ stomach and legs and said she needed to work to get her “younger body back.” A tearful Spears reportedly refused to hire the woman. Here’s a portion of her quote…

I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it !!! I hate working out for too long

The upsetting story came amidst a larger post in which Spears’ talked about some recent incidents with paparazzi. After she returned from her recent vacation, her car reportedly broke down in the Los Angeles area, and some pictures were taken of her when she felt “helpless.” Between the facial expression, her dog being there and the way she was leaning over, she feels the combination was particularly bad. She was also apparently followed recently during an excursion with a friend and didn’t feel the pictures turned out very good either.

All of that inspired Spears to try and take some level of control over her body and personal fitness. Even if the personal trainer didn’t work out, she’s excited to keep rolling forward on her new fitness journey. You can check out her entire post below…

There are a lot of people in Los Angeles who attract a crowd, but I’m not sure there are many who attract a bigger one than Britney Spears. The popular singer has been getting swarmed since she was in high school, and that intense media focus has picked up again over the last few years as the general public got more interested in her conservatorship and her life after she regained full control over her own choices. Even when there aren’t new pictures available, it seems there are new rumors trending every day about the singer’s marriage, alleged substance abuse issues or even her experiences going out to eat.

I think Britney Spears looks great. She pulls off anything she puts on, but if focusing on fitness a bit more is gonna make her happy, then good for her. I can’t wait to see the resulting dance videos!