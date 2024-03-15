See Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews, Andy Samberg And The Cast Reunite To Pay Tribute To Captain Holt Actor Andre Braugher: ‘Nine-Nine Forever’

It’s been about four months since Andre Braugher died , and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine paid tribute to the late Captain Holt . The love among the cast of the beloved comedy was clear then, and it’s apparent now, as the ensemble, including Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, and more reunited to reminisce and pay tribute to their beloved co-star and captain.

As Brooklyn Nine-Nine absolutely dominates the Netflix charts, and fans start to discover or re-discover the adored comedy about the crew at the Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero and the cast got together. Taking to Instagram to post about their reunion, the Amy actress uploaded a sweet group photo that featured OG cast members: Dirk Blocker, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, Joe Lo Truglio, Fumero, Andy Samberg and the show’s co-creator David Goor.

Then, re-posting the sweet group photo on Instagram, Terry Crews reiterated Fumero’s caption, and added:

Could not have described last night any better…! NINE-NINE. @brooklyn99 R.I.P. @andrebraugher

Adding to the sentimental post, Crews also tagged Braugher, showing that while the beloved actor we lost in 2023 is gone, he will never be forgotten. The comments on the actor’s post couldn’t agree more with the message from the cast. Many noted how much they miss the man behind Captain Holt as well as how heartwarming it was to see the crew back together in the comments of Crews’ post:

"Oh captain, my captain" -yartharthathwani

"his squad forever. nine nine 💙" -briannamckee.x

"I miss Andre😢" -1616headzy_

"Nine nine! ♥️ #ripandre" -katyfreitaas

"Just the best. ⭐️ Nine-Nine." -beezus218

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to an end almost three years ago, the love for it is still going strong. To this day, iconic moments, like the “I Want It That Way” cold open and Jake’s repeated one-liners like “Cool, cool, cool,” are referenced all the time.

Now, it seems like Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finding a new audience on Netflix, and Fumero said she hopes it has “another little life” on the streamer. Considering the everlasting love for shows like Friends, Gilmore Girls and Suits, I’d say this Fox-turned-NBC sitcom has a great chance of finding new audiences for years to come.

It brings me joy to see that even though the cast has moved on to other projects on the 2024 TV schedule , they still find time to see each other. Being able to get an image of the Nine-Nine together again is so heartwarming. While it’s tragic their captain has passed, it’s wonderful to see the ensemble paying tribute to him.

I know I miss seeing Jake, Terry and co. on my screen every week, and I’d give anything to see Captain Holt back in action with the Nine-Nine. However, this wholesome group photo and their lovely tribute to Andre Braugher makes my heart happy!