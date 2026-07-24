Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 3 HOH Is Bad News For Two Houseguests (But Great News For One)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 24th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Despite Lyric Medeiros setting the stage for them both to stay in the house, Rome Seymour was sent packing at the end of Week 2, another big win for the Tool Shed alliance. The majority alliance of Big Brother Season 28 had a chance to continue their steamroll with the Week 3 Head of Household, and the odds of that happening are good.

CinemaBlend was watching Big Brother online when the live feeds returned, and can confirm the Week 3 HOH result is great news for one Houseguest, but bad news for two others. Obviously, there are many others affected, but these Houseguests stick out to me more than others.