Bryan Cranston's Your Honor Just Added A Breaking Bad Star To Final Season
Former co-stars coming together again, just less violently...maybe.
Thanks to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s magnificent drama Better Call Saul, longtime Breaking Bad fans once spent a few more minutes with Bryan Cranston’s returning antihero Walter White. Outside of that universe, the actor is gearing up to deliver the second and final season of his excellent Showtime series Your Honor, and the latest bit of casting news for the crime drama notes that another former Breaking Bad and Saul actor has joined its ranks for a role that sounds right up his alley.
Your Honor Season 2 is welcoming Mark Margolis to its hectic storyline, along with Perry Mason and Halt and Catch Fire vet Mark O’Brien. The former will bring his effortlessly intimidating skills to the cable series in the fitting role of Carmine Conti, the mobster father of Hope Davis’ Gina Baxter and the grandfather of the late Rocco Baxter, whose death is what set the show’s escalating events in motion.
Having previously retired to Italy, Carmine makes his way down to New Orleans so that he can bring order and organization back to the crime family in the aftermath of Season 1’s events. Something tells me the intensity between Margolis and Davis during their scenes together will be as thick as New Orleans’ humidity.
As fans of Gilligan’s AMC series are well aware, Margolis spent years playing the largely dialogue-free role of Hector “Tio” Salamanca, a cartel kingpin whose business interests violently cross paths with Cranston’s Walt, as well as Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. The role, which led to the actor having brain surgery after taking a spill while filming, was arguably the most memorable one of his career so far, which also includes a slew of other TV shows, such as American Horror Story, Oz, The Equalizer, and Gotham, which had a memorable crime boss of its own named Carmine.
As for Mark O'Brien, he's joining Your Honor's second season as Father Jay, presumably meaning he'll be donning a collar for the majority of his time on screen. He'll be the family priest for the Baxter clan, with mob bosses having an affinity for Catholic priests, and he'll not only provide counsel to the squad, but he's also noted to be skilled at having conversations with skeptics. So I'm guessing he's pretty good at convincing people to do what certain parties feel is necessary.
Your Honor Season 2 previously revealed a trio of stellar guest stars that'll pop up: The Americans' Margo Martindale, The Flight Attendant's Rosie Perez, and Transparent's Amy Landecker. Filming for the new episodes is currently underway, with ten episodes expected.
Bryan Cranston, who learned of a real-life blood connection to former co-star Aaron Paul, will return to the small screen when Your Honor Season 2 makes its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, December 11, at 9:00 p.m. Fans can actually watch it up to two days early, as the premiere will be available on demand and on streaming for all Showtime subscribers. Anyone wanting to catch up on Season 1 can do so with a Paramount+ subscription, and can head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are on the way.
