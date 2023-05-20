Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back After Fans Call Out Her Comments About Never Eating Fast Food
She's never had Taco Bell?!
Candace Cameron Bure has been involved in her share of controversy over the past year. Last summer she feuded with JoJo Siwa, after the Dance Moms alum called the Full House star the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. Things got more serious as the holidays approached, when the Great American Family actress talked about keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of the network’s programming after being asked about LGBTQ+ representation in Christmas movies. Now fans are calling Bure out again, this time for lying about eating fast food, and the actress isn’t taking it lying down.
This latest kerfuffle involving the former child star appears to have started after Candace Cameron Bure suggested she was sometimes tempted to sample some fast food offerings, which — outside of In-N-Out Burger — the actress claimed to not have eaten in 20 years. Let’s break it all down.
Did Fans Catch Candace Cameron Bure In A Lie?
The star of A Christmas… Present posted a couple of Instagram Stories this week, in which she claimed to have not patronized the drive-through of several popular fast food restaurants in decades. She wrote (via Page Six):
Candace Cameron Bure is well-known to take care of her body, often posting workout videos on her Instagram page, so it’s not actually the most outlandish of suggestions that fast food isn’t a part of her regular routine. She continued in another Story:
It might seem like never experiencing the taste of a 3 a.m. Mexican Pizza was punishment enough, but no! The Internet was not willing to accept the actress’ claim, and it wasn’t long before the sleuths uncovered a since-deleted photo from 2012 that showed her sipping a drink from Chick-fil-A, as her son noshed on some waffle fries. The Fuller House actress also had tweeted a link to a photo at the time.
We love chikin! http://t.co/vxw1hMpyAugust 1, 2012
Now, one might think this is no big deal. Maybe she forgot about a few impulse nuggets over the years. I sure have! No need to make a fuss over whether or not a person had or had not partaken in a little fried chicken goodness at some point in the 21st century. For such a trivial matter, there’s no way Candace Cameron Bure will bother to address these receipts, right? WRONG!
Candace Cameron Bure Issues Statement Regarding Chick-fil-A Photo
After the photo resurfaced that appeared to catch the GAF executive in a lie, a representative for the actress emailed a statement to assure fans and critics alike that no food was consumed in said photo. The rep called the accusations “untrue” and “ridiculous,” writing (per Insider):
I’m afraid we’ve got to give this one to CCB. We didn’t see her eat the chicken, and we therefore cannot prove that fast food was consumed on this day in 2012. Again, it shouldn’t (and doesn’t) matter whether or not the actress is 100% correct in her fast food consumption assertions; however, after such a contentious year, she’s obviously got plenty of people ready to catch her in a “gotcha” moment.
